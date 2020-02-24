Cara Delevingne Slams Justin Bieber For Ranking Her As 'least Favourite'; Read

Cara Delevingne recently shot back at Justin Bieber for placing her at the last in the most to least favourite list on a famous talk show. She also put up pictures to compare the difference between now and back when they were on stage together. She asked the international pop star to unblock her if he has nothing against her.

Cara Delevingne slams Justin Beiber

Recently, Cara Delevingne uploaded the video where Justin Bieber placed her last in the most to least favourite list on The Late Late Show. She has also put up a picture in the same post, where he can be seen looking at her while they are on the stage performing. The model also uploaded a selfie where Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne can be seen posing together. At the end of the post, she added note for Hailey Bieber saying he should not have answered the question which he was asked.

Justin Beiber recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where he had to face a few personal questions. Host of the show James Corden and Justin Bieber was playing a game on the show where if Justin failed to answer, he had to have a few weird things as compensation.

On this table, he was given three options picked out of his wife Hailey Bieber’s friend list, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, and was asked to rank them according to his liking. He also explained why he is making this choice. Justin Bieber decided to rank Kendall first and Cara last. Have a look at the post made by her here.

Read Justin Bieber And Other Highly Successful Pop Music Artists; Check Out The List

Also read Justin Bieber Nearly Pukes While Playing 'Spill Your Guts' On James Corden's Show

Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber history

According to a post by a leading daily, the light feud between the two started when Cara’s good friend Taylor Swift slammed Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun. At this moment, Justin had come out in support of his manager which was not something that Cara liked. She had expressed her disgust and disappointment with the statement given out by the singer.

The new post by Cara Delevingne seems to have added fuel to the fire. However, fans have been expecting them to get back on good terms as they are connected through Hailey Bieber.

Image Courtesy: Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber Instagram

Read Justin Bieber Dedicated These Songs To His Wife Hailey? Check Lyrics

Also read Justin Bieber Dances With Kids For ‘Toddlerography’ Segment Of ‘The Late Late Show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.