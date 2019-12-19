Cara Delevingne's Birthday Wish For Ashley Benson Reveals Cute Nicknames For Her 'boo'

English model, actor and singer Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are among the most admired and inspiring couples. The two have been giving relationship goals for quite a time now. Recently Ashley Benson, born on December 18, 1989, celebrated her birthday. Cara Delevingne posted a series of pictures that revealed their cute nicknames. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ashley Benson's Stunning Beach Looks That Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Cara Delevingne post for Ashley Benson’s birthday

On December 18, Ashley Benson’s birthday, Cara Delevinge posted several of her girlfriends pictures, on her official Instagram handle. The adorable pictures made much awe of them. Besides the photos, Delevingne’s long and sweet caption, showering her love, caught much attention. The caption consists of several nicknames that Delevingne calls her boo with. The nicknames include sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, sweet cheeks and more. She ended the caption writing Benson with two red hearts.

Also Read | Cara Delevingne To Host Practical Joke-based Show For Quibi

Ashely Benson’s comment on Cara Delevingne’s post

While Delevingne's post was adored by many, Benson did not wait to show her love for her 'boo'. Benson commented on her post with a sweet message. She commented "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween" with a black heart. This gestures of the duo made their fans fall in love with them again.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Spotted Wearing Ex Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' Sweatsuit; See Pictures

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

The two have been seen at various events showing their love for each other. Their social media PDA includes their pictures together, sweet comments on each other's posts and not shying away. See some of their pictures.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Best Appearances Together As A Couple

According to reports, Cara Delevingne and Ashely Benson started seeing each other in 2018. They were spotted together at several places. Later in 2011, it was Benson who confirmed for the first time that they were dating. Since then, Delevingne and Benson are one of the most adored pairs.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.