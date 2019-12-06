Ashley Benson's Stunning Beach Looks That Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson has stolen our hearts with her incredible acting skills. The young lass does not shy away from experimenting with her looks. She is known for slaying her comfortable yet voguish outfits. The Christmas Cupid actor is active on social media and updates fans with her dazzling pictures on Instagram. We have compiled some of the best beach looks of Ashley Benson to take inspiration for your wardrobe up-gradation.

1. The one with the styled up shirt

The Spring Breakers actor has taken the striped patterned shirt to another level. She has donned this blue and white shirt and tied the knot from the bottom flaunting her toned midriff. She has glammed up her look by creatively styling it like off for an off-shoulder look. With the naturally wavy hairdo, Ashley Benson has sported neckpiece and aviator glasses for a rounded off look.

2. Sunshine striking the blues of the sea

Benson has opted for a bright yellow coloured crop top. With the bottom knot merging with her neckline, Ashley is raising the temperature amidst the cool sea breeze. Featuring her plunging neckline, the crop top has comfy broad arms. She is sporting sunglasses and elevating her look with a golden abstract neckpiece for a complete look. She has left her long hair open for this look.

3. The one with a cool oversized tee

Ashley Benson has innovatively worn an oversized tee like a dress. She has tied her hair in a messy bun and accessorised a designed maroon headband. The Chronically Metropolitan actor has completed her look with large hoops and minimal makeup.

