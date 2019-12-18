Kylie Jenner Spotted Wearing Ex Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' Sweatsuit; See Pictures

Kylie Jenner is a socialite, businesswoman, and model. She also the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. Recently she was spotted wearing former flame Travis Scott's merchandise from his clothing line. Read to know what happened exactly!

Kylie Jenner wears ex’s Travis Scott’s merchandise

Kylie Jenner took the age-old sensation of wearing an ex's clothes to a new level. Instead of simply wearing a hand-me-down hoodie from a former lover, the makeup icon rocked an entire sweatshirt straight from Travis Scott’s Astroworld merchandise line. The rapper’s ex wore the graphic print hoodie and matching sweats to go jewellery shopping with Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of her mom Kris Jenner, at Polacheck’s Jewellers in Calabasas, CA.

Travis Scott likes Kylie’s picture

A day before Kylie went out in her ex’s sweatsuit, it was Travis who showed his support. He double-tapping the Kylie Cosmetic CEO’s Instagram post. Of course, the rapper still 'likes' Kylie’s posts here and there (especially if they feature their daughter Stormi Webster), but this was not a family photo! Rather, Travis unabashedly 'liked' a slideshow of Kylie wearing nothing but a seductive, strapless top, which she wore for a special photoshoot.

From wearing an ex’s merchandise to subtle flirting on Instagram, this added to the confusion of where Kylie and Travis stand after their split was reported at the beginning of the October. They even reunited to hang out at a casino in Palm Springs along with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. However, a source said that nobody really knows what the future holds for Kylie and Travis in terms of a relationship, not even Kylie or Travis so it is really all up in the air right now. It added that they get along great, they are amazing parents to Stormi and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. They will definitely spend the holidays together because family always comes first. They are completely OK with where things are at, and they are in no rush to put labels on their relationship just to please other people.

Similarly, even Kim Kardashian, sounded confused after Ellen DeGeneres pushed the star to reveal the true status of Kylie and Travis’ relationship on an episode of her talk show. She said that she does not know the status if they are together or not. She does not think they are, Kim stated.

