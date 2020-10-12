Cardi B And Offset Get Affectionate During Her Birthday Party; Spark Patch-up Rumours

Cardi B celebrated her birthday recently on October 11, 2020, and ended up sparking reunion rumours with her estranged husband Offset. Back in September, Cardi B had gone on record on her Instagram Live discussing her separation from the rapper, she had also addressed the rumours of staging a divorce just to garner attention. Amid the ongoing developments of her divorce with Offset, Cardi B was filmed kissing Offset while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas. The star-studded celebration featured a number of other artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Tommie Lee.

Cardi B and Offset patch things up?

As of now, a video featuring Cardi B and Offset during the former's celebration has been doing the rounds on social media. The estranged couple in the videos can be seen engaging a steamy dance routine as Cardi B's hit song WAP can be heard playing in the background by a band of trumpets. Later on in the video, Cardi B lands a kiss to Offset and the crowd present there cheers for the couple.

It is still unclear whether the couple has formally reconciled and got back together. While Cardi B was filmed showing public affection to Offset, the rapper did not leave any stone unturned to wish Cardi B. The singer had recently shared a video on her Instagram where a billboard in the Sunset Blvd of Los Angeles was put up by Offset just to wish Cardi B from their daughter's behalf. The Billboard featured the estranged couple's daughter, Kulture, wishing her mother a happy birthday. In the billboard, the mother-daughter duo could be seen wearing matching pink outfits. Whereas, Cardi B simply captioned the video writing 'Thank You Sir'. Check out the video below -

On the other hand, a TMZ report suggests that Offset has bought a Rolls Ryce truck for Cardi B on her birthday. Cardi's WAP co-singer Megan Thee Stallion had also posted a couple of videos on her Instagram stories where Offset and Cardi B could be seen getting affectionate. As of now, the couple has not announced their reconciliation publically.

