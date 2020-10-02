Cardi B Shares A Clip From 'Bet You Wanna'; Says 'I Got Permission To Post'

American rapper Cardi B had been teasing her collaboration with Blackpink which is a South Korean girl group. The first album by Blackpink has been titled as The Album and features eight songs. Two out of these eight tracks feature international stars like Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

Selena's collaboration with Blackpink titled Ice Cream was launched back in early September which has garnered 304 million views with 13 million likes in total. Now, the Blackpink X Cardi B song has dropped on YouTube and other streaming platforms, having garnered one million views on YouTube under 6 hours. Check out the song below -

Also read: BLACKPINK’s collab with Cardi B confirmed with Jisoo & Jennie's production debut

Cardi B's 'Bet You Wanna' with Blackpink

Cardi B had been hyping her fans about her collaboration with Blackpink and had posted an audio tweet where she revealed that she acquired permission from the makers before she posted it. Whereas, the rapper had been actively reposting all the compliments she received for her collaboration with Blackpink.

Cardi went ahead and retweeted President Donald Trump's announcement of testing positive for COVID-19 writing “BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now'. Check out all her tweets surrounding her collaboration with Blackpink below -

Also read: Cardi B gets candid about dating after parting ways from Offset, says 'My DMs are flooded'

Extra clip of “I bet you wanna” .....I got permission to post â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/mZmCb3Q7lJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 1, 2020

“BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜© https://t.co/jp6NTiGztO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

This will mark Blackpink's third collaboration with an international artist. The girl group had collaborated with Lady Gaga for her Chromatica album's Sour Candy soundtrack. They celebrated the release of their first album with a live event which took place earlier on October 2, 2020. Whereas Cardi B's WAP soundtrack has been up at #1 at Apple Music in the USA, making it the first song sung by a female in history to do so.

Also read: Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina sued for defamation: Reports

During the live event, Blackpink members had shared their excitement about revealing the new song to the world. According to girl group members Rose, the track is very refreshing. Whereas, Jennie described it to be a fun and happy song which will make listeners sing along. Rose, during the live session, bought up how Cardi B posted one of the excerpts from the song where she did expression of the former. The online version of Blackpink's first album has been released, the physical version of the same is expected to release on October 6, 2020.

Also read: Cardi B opens up on reason for divorce from Offset, says 'Cheating isn't the reason'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.