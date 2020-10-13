Last Updated:

Offset Purchases An $8,000 Rolls Royce Car Seat For Daughter Kulture; Netizens React

Cardi B had recently filed for divorce with the rapper Offset. Offset recently bought an expensive Rolls Royce car seat for their daughter Kulture.

Offset

Rapper Offset and Cardi B's divorce made headlines in September 2020. The two were seen rekindling their romance recently on Cardi B's birthday. On October 12, Offset shared a photo of a custom Rolls Royce car seat for their daughter Kulture. 

Offset bought a custom Rolls Royce car seat for his daughter Kulture 

Offset and Cardi B have a daughter together, Kulture. On October 12, Offset took to his Instagram to share a picture of a customised Rolls Royce car seat that he purchased for his daughter. The Rolls Royce car seat is tan in colour with Kulture's name of the seat. Offset spent  $8,000 on the lavish car seat he customised for his 2-year-old daughter with ex-wife Cardi B. He Wrote, "8 thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week." Take a look at the luxurious Rolls Royce made for Kulture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8 thousand dollar car seat and i bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week ðŸ˜‚

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Fans of Cardi B and Offset are shaken after seeing the expensive gift he brought for Kulture. They flooded his comment section. They seemed pretty upset about the purchase. Take a look at the comment section of Offset. 

Image Source: Offset's Instagram

Offset and Cardi B patch up rumours 

Cardi B and Offset were dating since 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. In 2020, Cardi B filed for a divorce with Offset as he allegedly cheated on her and his sex tape was released. Since then, Offset has been trying to mend the family. Offset had also bought a Rolls Royce for Cardi B on her 28th birthday. Cardi had shared a video on her birthday that showed a Billboard on a street wishing Cardi B on her birthday on behalf of his daughter Kulture. The Billboard featured Cardi B and Kulture dressed in their pink outfits for a photoshoot. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you sir ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜I love it

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

The Billboard read, "Happy Birthday Mommy, Love Kulture." Cardi B shared the video and thanked Offset and said that she loved it. On her birthday, a video with Offset and Cardi B had made rounds. In the video, the couple was seen doing a steamy dance as Cardi's song WAP was being played in the background. In the video later, Cardi B kisses him and the crowd was seen cheering. However, it is unclear if the couple has patched up and decided to get back together. Offset also shared a birthday post on Cardi's birthday.

