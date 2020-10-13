Offset Purchases An $8,000 Rolls Royce Car Seat For Daughter Kulture; Netizens React

Rapper Offset and Cardi B's divorce made headlines in September 2020. The two were seen rekindling their romance recently on Cardi B's birthday. On October 12, Offset shared a photo of a custom Rolls Royce car seat for their daughter Kulture.

Offset bought a custom Rolls Royce car seat for his daughter Kulture

Offset and Cardi B have a daughter together, Kulture. On October 12, Offset took to his Instagram to share a picture of a customised Rolls Royce car seat that he purchased for his daughter. The Rolls Royce car seat is tan in colour with Kulture's name of the seat. Offset spent $8,000 on the lavish car seat he customised for his 2-year-old daughter with ex-wife Cardi B. He Wrote, "8 thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week." Take a look at the luxurious Rolls Royce made for Kulture.

Fans of Cardi B and Offset are shaken after seeing the expensive gift he brought for Kulture. They flooded his comment section. They seemed pretty upset about the purchase. Take a look at the comment section of Offset.

Image Source: Offset's Instagram

Offset and Cardi B patch up rumours

Cardi B and Offset were dating since 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. In 2020, Cardi B filed for a divorce with Offset as he allegedly cheated on her and his sex tape was released. Since then, Offset has been trying to mend the family. Offset had also bought a Rolls Royce for Cardi B on her 28th birthday. Cardi had shared a video on her birthday that showed a Billboard on a street wishing Cardi B on her birthday on behalf of his daughter Kulture. The Billboard featured Cardi B and Kulture dressed in their pink outfits for a photoshoot.

The Billboard read, "Happy Birthday Mommy, Love Kulture." Cardi B shared the video and thanked Offset and said that she loved it. On her birthday, a video with Offset and Cardi B had made rounds. In the video, the couple was seen doing a steamy dance as Cardi's song WAP was being played in the background. In the video later, Cardi B kisses him and the crowd was seen cheering. However, it is unclear if the couple has patched up and decided to get back together. Offset also shared a birthday post on Cardi's birthday.

