Cardi B And Offset Go Maskless At His Birthday Party, Criticised

It seems like Cardi B and Offset have not let the pandemic curb their party spirit. The couple celebrated Offset’s 29th birthday this Monday. To mark the occasion, the couple threw a lavish and enormous party. However, they have been facing a lot of heat on social media for how they celebrated the occasion. The married couple found themselves in the middle of a controversy for going maskless at the birthday party. For all the people who are wondering about Offset’s birthday party, here is everything you need to know about it.
On Monday, the WAP hitmaker had shared a series of Instagram stories from the party and showed her fans how the celebrations took place. In the stories, Cardi B and Offset could be seen partying in the crowded nightclub without following social distancing and not wearing masks. In addition to this, a lot of guests who attended Offset's birthday party were not wearing any masks. It is still unclear about what safety precautions did she take to host such a party. The pictures and videos from the party are doing the rounds on the internet.
A lot of people are criticising the rapper for throwing such a party during the ongoing pandemic. However, Some people in the party like The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams were spotted wearing a face mask. Offset’s Migos groupmate Takeoff was also among the few guests who donned the face protection. Here is a look at the pictures and videos from Offset's birthday party.
One of the users on Twitter wrote, “I literally just saw a video Of Offset's party with a lady coughing right next to Cardi. Pahahaha! Yal are straight foolish” While another tweeted by saying, “American celebrities like cardi b be blaming donald trump for covid, while they party up a storm in packed clubs. Make it make sense nelson”
Cardi B gift to offset for his birthday is also being talked about all over social media. Offset took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his wife presenting him with his special birthday gift.. Cardi B surprised the birthday boy with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. The car is reportedly worth around $601,000. Offset had captioned the video clip as, “SVJ MY BODYThank you bae @iamcardib” Here is a look at the Instagram post by Offset.
