Cardi B Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Her 'angel' Mother, Calls Her 'greatest Grandma'

It was double the celebration for American rapper Cardi B's family yesterday as December 14 not only marked her beloved husband Offset's birthday but also his mother's birthday. Thus, to wish her mother on her special day, the WAP crooner penned a heartfelt note for her 'angel' mom. Cardi took to Twitter to pour her heart out in a sweet birthday wish and was all-praise about her mother for 'having the best heart'.

Also Read | Cardi B Is Going To Trial Over Tattoo On Her Provocative 2016 Mixtape Cover

Cardi B has an emotional birthday wish for her mother

Cardi B's mother turned a year older on December 14, 2020, and to pay a tribute to her mom on her special day, the 28-year-old penned a sweet birthday wish for her on Twitter. The singer showered her mother with immense praise in her emotional birthday wish as she credited her mother's 'best heart' for her and sister Hennessy's success. The Bartier Cardi singer also expressed being blessed because her mom is an 'angel'. Furthermore, the rapper-songwriter also thanked her mother for being the 'greatest grandma' to Kulture.

Cardi wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best mother in the world. I'm a good person but I think I’m blessed because my mom is an angel". She continued, "My mom went thru a lot. I think God made me & Henny successful as a reward to her for having the best heart". The Grammy Award-winning songstress concluded, "Also the greatest grandma in the world! (sic)".

Also Read | Which Of The Cardi B's Film Showcases Her Robbing Men? Read All Details Here

Check out Cardi B's tweet below:

Anyways tho..Happy Birthday to the best mother in the world. Im a good person but I think I’m blessed because my mom is a angel. My mom went thru a lot.I think God made me & Henny successful as a reward to her for having the best heart.She Also the greatest grandma in the world ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 13, 2020

Also Read | Rapper Cardi B's This Song Is Also Popularly Known As The 'hustler's Anthem'

Meanwhile, Cardi B also had a romantic birthday wish for beloved husband Offset as he rang in his 29th birthday yesterday. Thus, to wish the Migos member on his birthday, his wifey shared a mushy video with him on her Instagram handle and thanked him for getting her business 'in line'.

She wrote, "Happy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1) I love u.Let's turn it up tonight!! (sic)".

Take a look at Cardi B's Instagram post below:

Also Read | 'Wasn’t Trying To Offend': Cardi B Apologises After Backlash For Thanksgiving Celebrations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.