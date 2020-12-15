Cardi B Shares Post Wishing Offset On His Birthday, Says 'lets Turn It Up Tonight'

Cardi B and husband Offset called off their divorce last month on Offset's birthday, December 14, Cardi B took to Instagram to wish her Hubs a happy birthday. The WAP singer had filed for divorce in September but had later filed documents to dismiss the divorce. At the time, the 27-year-old Grammy winner shared that she was seeking to legally part ways from the Migos emcee because they were having heated arguments. Now, the couple is back together and Cardi B has a special birthday wish for Offset. Read on to know more.

Cardi B's birthday wish for Offset

Cardi B's husband is turning a year older today and the Bodak Yellow singer took to Instagram and wished him on his birthday. She shared a romantic video with Offset and captioned the post, "Happy birthday Hubs ❤️I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health, and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u .Let's turn it up tonight !!" You can see the post here.

It was double the celebration for American rapper Cardi B's family as December 14 not only marked her husband Offset's birthday but also her mother's birthday. Thus, to wish her mother on her special day, the Taki Taki singer penned a heartfelt note for her 'angel' mom. Cardi took to Twitter to pour her heart out in a sweet birthday wish and was all-praise about her mother for 'having the best heart'. You can see the tweet here.

Anyways tho..Happy Birthday to the best mother in the world. Im a good person but I think I’m blessed because my mom is a angel. My mom went thru a lot.I think God made me & Henny successful as a reward to her for having the best heart.She Also the greatest grandma in the world ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 13, 2020

Coming back to Cardi B's divorce, it was called off in November by the singer, two months after filing for it. By October, Offset was back on Cardi's good side as she agreed to give him another chance. She did an Instagram live and said that 'It's really hard not to talk to your best friend." The pair had secretly tied the knot in September 2017, but there had been trouble brewing for a while. The couple broke up temporarily in December 2018 after one year of marriage and just a few months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Image Credits: Cardi B Official Instagram Account

