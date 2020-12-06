Which Of The Cardi B's Film Showcases Her Robbing Men? Read All Details Here

Bronx rapper Cardi B has now become one of the acclaimed artists of the Hip hop genre. However, the road to success wasn’t an easy one for the musician. Before entering the music industry, Cardi B worked as a stripper to make her daily ends meet. But do you know Cardi B was a part of a film that shares a glimpse of her past life and umpteen dark secrets including robbing men for money?

Cardi B’s Hustlers

Money is a common theme in most of Cardi B’s music and surprisingly money is also the primary motivating factor for the characters in the film Hustlers. The film’s plot narrates how a ringleader, Samantha Barbash, recruits young stripper to prey on men at the Hustler Club in New York. The crew of Barbash, drugged men, maxed out their credit cards and use to stolen money in sprees. The used men’s sense of shame about going to a strip club to keep them quiet about the credit card bill.

Cardi B essayed the role of stripper Diamond in Hustlers who would also rob men. Surprisingly, in an Instagram live video, Cardi B admitted robbing men for money in real life too. In the old video, the rapper said, “I had to go, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel’, and I drugged n***** up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was handed to me”.

When the video resurfaced online, Cardi B faced massive backlash from fans. However, she made it clear in another statement claiming that she isn’t proud of her past but it was necessary at that time for her survival. She took to Twitter and wrote: “All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.” Take a look at her entire statement here:

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

About Hustlers

Released in 2019, Hustlers is an American crime drama flick helmed by Lorene Scafaria. Along with Cardi B, the film stars an ensemble cast including Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo. Check out Hustlers’ trailer here:

