Cardi B X Reebok & Wintour X Nike; List Of Famous Celebrity-sneaker Collaborations

Brand collaborations are one of the significant aspects of the life of celebrities. This yields capital and also helps in the publicity of the brand on a wide scale. Hollywood celebrities often collaborate with several popular brands where they come out with a particular shoe line in order to increase brand loyalty and publicise the brand. Here are some of the most successful Hollywood celebrity and sneaker collaborations you need to know.

Cardi B x Reebok

Apart from being a famous Hollywood singer, Cardi B has also established herself as a fashion influencer. The singer collaborated with the sneaker brand Reebok for their Aztrek sneakers. This trend was inspired by the 90’s style sneakers and dad shoes trend. She also starred in commercials for the brand.

Anna Wintour x Nike

Anna Wintour is one of the most recognisable names in the fashion industry. She is the editor-in-chief of a popular fashion magazine, who made her first-ever collaboration to co-create two pairs of sneakers for Nike’s Air Jordan brand. The first sneaker style co-created by Wintour, the AJI ZIP AWOK, was a retro Air Jordan 1 which was available from July 2018 while the second the AJIII SE AWOK launched in September 2018.

Alexander Wang x Addidas Original

Alexander Wang and Addidas Originals collaborated three times in 2018, presenting an edgy line that was hard to predict, featuring classic Addidas releases.

Selena Gomez x Puma

Selena Gomez is one of the famous singers in the Hollywood music industry. The singer has been one of the biggest celebrity ambassadors of the sneaker brand Puma. She teamed with the brand for their new version of Defyx SG sneakers that launched in September 2018.

Serena Williams x Nike

Serena Williams marked her return to the Wimbledon tournament in London with a brand-new Nike sneaker. The star returned in July 2018 and celebrated the occasion with her Nike Air Force 1 Strong and Sure shoes from NIKEiD.

