Cardi B To Join Politics? Rapper Plans To 'shake The Table' By Becoming Part Of Congress

Cardi B has been a rapping sensation for a long time now. She is being loved by fans all over the world. Many of her songs have even been on top of many music charts. After conquering the music world now, Cardi B is looking to conquer the world of politics. She took to her Twitter account to speak about this. Take a look at what she had to share.

Cardi B says she wants to join politics

Cardi B took to her Twitter on Monday, January 13, 2020, to say that she wants to try her hand at politics. While doing so, she wrote a series of tweets. Take a look at the tweets here.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

In her tweets, we can see her talking about various things including the fact that she likes the government despite not agreeing with it. The singer also said that people claim they love America but they don’t. She expressed that she needs to go to school for a few years and then when she is ready with great new ideas she may join Congress and shake the table.

