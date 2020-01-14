The Debate
Cardi B To Join Politics? Rapper Plans To 'shake The Table' By Becoming Part Of Congress

Music

Recently, Cardi B took to her twitter where she expressed that would like to join the Congress. Here is all she had to say about joining politics. Read here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
cardi b

Cardi B has been a rapping sensation for a long time now. She is being loved by fans all over the world. Many of her songs have even been on top of many music charts. After conquering the music world now, Cardi B is looking to conquer the world of politics. She took to her Twitter account to speak about this. Take a look at what she had to share.

Read Also| Cardi B's Confession On Her Past As An 'exotic' Dancer: 'I Felt Pretty, Enjoyed It'

Cardi B says she wants to join politics

Cardi B took to her Twitter on Monday, January 13, 2020, to say that she wants to try her hand at politics. While doing so, she wrote a series of tweets. Take a look at the tweets here.

Read Also| Cardi B Tweets About Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Responds

In her tweets, we can see her talking about various things including the fact that she likes the government despite not agreeing with it. The singer also said that people claim they love America but they don’t. She expressed that she needs to go to school for a few years and then when she is ready with great new ideas she may join Congress and shake the table.   

Read Also| Cardi B Hits Back At Mean Comment By Twitter User On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Read Also| Ezra Miller, Cardi B And Other Celebs Who Had Bizarre Fashion Moments In 2019

Image courtesy: Cardi B Instagram

 

 

Published:
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT