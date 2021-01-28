Cardi B Calls On Followers For Help In Finding Robbery Suspect: Report

American rapper Cardi B has called on her followers for help in finding a person. On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the rapper had a reward ready but did not reveal the reason for it. Cardi B took to Instagram to share a blurry picture, which is now deleted, of a man and reveal details about the same in the caption section. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with several questions and some also tried to find out who it was.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cardi B shared a photo of a man who can be seen sitting in a car resting his hands on his head. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Anybody knows this man from New York? I’m looking for him...You tried it BUDDY!!! ...I’m giving TEN THOUSAND For any info on this man". Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Cardi B's "see-through" Outfit Is Actually A Case Of Optical Illusion; Details Inside

As soon as the post was shared by Cardi B, fans went all out to ask the rapper about the reason for the same. The post garnered likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users asked if she was safe, while some asked the reason for this post. According to hotnewhiphop, Cardi B replied to a comment saying, “I’m not putting a bounty just want some info". She added, "And if I did this man put a gun on somebody’s head rob them and kept them hostage". While on another comment she wrote saying that she is safe.

Also read | Cardi B Tweets About Wanting To Own An Owl; Fans Send All Kinds Of Reactions

This is not the first time the rapper went on to help locate people who have done something wrong. Back in October, Cardi offered $10K to anyone who could help locate the person responsible for throwing acid on the innocent woman's face as she walked down the street. According to reports, 19-year-old Yocairi Amarante Rodríguez finished her shift at work and was walking home when she was assaulted by two people on a motorcycle. Reports say that unknown assailants threw a liquid, known as the "devil's acid", at Yocari, which burned 40 per cent of her body.

Also read | Cardi B To Make Acting Debut As Lead In Paramount Pictures' 'Assistant Living'

Also read | Cardi B Plans To Write A Song About Her Hardships Of Not Having A Driver's License

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.