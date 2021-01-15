Cardi B To Make Acting Debut As Lead In Paramount Pictures' 'Assistant Living'

Cardi B is one of the most successful artists in the American entertainment industry. Cardi B’s songs like Bodak Yellow, I Like It, WAP, and more, along with Cardi B’s movies like Hustlers and more have proved her versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Recently, there has been news that the hip-hop star is all set to play her first lead character in Paramount’s upcoming movie, Assisted Living. Read further ahead to know more about Cardi B’s movies and more.

Cardi B to play the lead in Assisted Living

According to reports from Variety, Cardi B has been cast by Paramount in order to play the lead character in their upcoming movie, Assisted Living. The movie is said to be a “raucous comedy” having many emotions involved. Kay Oyegun, the writer of the very popular Amazon Prime Video show, This Is Us, has formed the basis of the movie with an original spec script. Paramount won the rights to this movie in 2019, after a very competitive bidding war. Temple Hill and Stephen Love will be producing the movie.

The Assisted Living plot will revolve around Amber (played by Cardi B), who is a small-time crook as she finds herself “over her head” after one of her “well-planned” heists go wrong. As Amber is on the run from the police and her former crew, she finds it very difficult to hide somewhere. Having run out of all the possible options, Amber decides to disguise herself as an elderly woman and hides at the one place where she knows no one will look for her, her alienated grandmother’s nursing home.

The world-recognized rapper had made her acting debut with Hustlers (2019). The movie cast Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu as the lead characters. The movie was directed by Lorene Scafaria and the plot for the movie was inspired by an article from New York that follows how strippers fooled their wealthy clientele and took all their money away. Later, Cardi B also appeared in F9, which is an installment to the very popular Fast & Furious franchise.

