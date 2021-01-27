Cardi B's "see-through" Outfit Is Actually A Case Of Optical Illusion; Details Inside

Noted musician and songstress Cardi B's supposedly see-through dress stunned many when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a see-through dress by the paparazzi. But, as it would appear, the outfit that the hitmaker was seen wearing isn't entirely transparent. As per an article on Yahoo! Entertainment, It was the creation of a fashion designer known as Pierre-Louis Auvray. Cardi B's sheer skeletal dress has garnered various sorts of reactions from fans, the captions of which reflect their astonishment and bewilderment after catching a glimpse of Cardi B's sheer dress. Two of those can be found below.

The Posts:

About Cardi B's sheer skeletal dress:

Cardi b's see-through dress, as per the very same report on Yahoo Entertainment, is made by Pierre-Louis Auvray. It also states that the material that has been used for the middle section of the outfit is made out of a red-coloured semi-sheer fabric, on which the silhouette of a woman has been printed. Certain sections of Pierre-Louis Auvray's creation are reportedly truly transparent as one can see that Cardi B's tattoos are clearly visible. As per the very same Yahoo Entertainment report, the thong area is made of the very same semi-transparent material as well. In order to give the look its finishing touches, the rapper also wore a red face mask, long golden nails, and studded sandals that reportedly came from Yves Saint Laurent.

Simultaneously, Pierre-Louis Auvray also shared an image of Cardi B's sheer dress on his social media handle. The picture, that displays Cardi B's front profile, shared by the designer hours before Cardi B reportedly went shopping in it. That post by Pierre-Louis Auvray, featuring Cardi B's see-through dress, can be found below.

The Posts:

On the work front, Cardi B recently released what is considered to be her comeback track. The musical number, titled "WAP" also features Meghan Thee Stallion. Additionally, on the feature film front, she was seen in the Jennifer Lopez-led 2019 movie, Hustlers.

