Cardi B Addresses Her Patch Up With Offset After Filing For Divorce; Read More

On October 14, American singer-rapper Cardi B hosted a live interaction on Instagram, in which she opened up on why she got back with her husband after he was spotted at her birthday party in Las Vegas. In the live session on Instagram, Cardi B said, 'I just be starting to miss [him]'. Cardi B was also heard saying, 'It’s hard not to talk to your best friend'. Cardi B also mentioned that she was not bi-polar because she took a test.

READ | Cardi B Tells Fans To "Stop With The Illuminati" Theories After They Comment "lucifer"

Cardi B's leaked photo

Apart from her reunion with Offset, the WAP rapper also talked about the nude picture she accidentally shared on her Instagram story a few days back. She further went on to explain and added, 'By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s**t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet'.

Cardi B Explains why she accidentally leaked her tittes #CardiB pic.twitter.com/wNen2IwUNM — SipsTea (@OuuWeMessy) October 14, 2020

READ | Cardi B Accidentally Leaks A Private Pic On Insta: 'Not Going To Beat Myself Up About It'

Cardi B's divorce

Coming back to Cardi B and Offset's relationship, this isn’t the first time that the couple separated and got back together. In 2018, Cardi announced that she was leaving Offset after it was reported that he cheated on her. Offset publicly apologised to her during her performance at the Rolling Loud Festival. This time Cardi explained that it wasn’t the material things that won her back but it was more intimate.

READ | Cardi B And Offset Get Affectionate During Her Birthday Party; Spark Patch-up Rumours

The 28-year-old rapper filed for divorce on September 15, saying the marriage is 'irretrievably broken' and 'there are no prospects for a reconciliation,' according to court documents. Later, a few days after the news broke on the internet, she explained and said, 'I just got tired of f****** arguing...I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye." During the session, she also addressed the rumours of Offset cheating on her

READ | Cardi B's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Bodak Yellow' Star? Take The Quiz To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.