Cardi B recently took to Twitter and commented on a fan's tweet appreciating BlackPink member Jennie’s smile. The fan page uploaded a collage of pictures which featured Jennie flashing her wide smile and grin. While fans showered love over the pictures, so did Cardi with an adorable comment. Read along to find out what Cardi B has to say about the Korean singer.

Also Read: Cardi B Announces Her New Single 'UP'; To Release On February 5th

Cardi B drops heart-warming comment under a fan's tweet for BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Even more cuter in person — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 4, 2021

A fan page of Jennie, member of the Korean girl band BLACKPINK shared a collage of the singer in a tweet on February 4, 2021. The collage featured four of Jennie’s pictures and she was smiling wide in all of them. The fan wrote along with the collage, “JENNIE has the cutest and the most beautiful smile ever” followed by a happy tears emoji, a black, purple and a white heart. She closed off her tweet with “JENNIE FOREVER AND ALWAYS” and the hashtag #ThankYouJennie.

Fans and followers of the singer-rapper could not stop showering the picture with comments full of love. Among others, Cardi B also reacted to the tweet and complimented Jennie on how she is in real life. Cardi wrote, “Even more cuter in person” and Blinks could not stop gushing over the American singer after the comment.

Cardi B has worked with the Korean quartet earlier in 2020, for their song BET YOU WANNA. The song was a part of BLACKPINK’s debut studio album titled THE ALBUM, which released on October 2, 2020, by YG Entertainment and Interscope. The two also garnered attention when they sat next to each other for a Chanel fashion show back in the year 2016.

Also Read: Cardi B Shares An Adorable Childhood Pic; Indulges In Wordplay To Promote Upcoming Project

Cardi B on the work front

Cardi B recently released her new single titled UP on Friday, February 5, 2021. The singer announced the release of the song on February 2, 2021, through her Twitter handle along with the album artwork. Twitterati has been raving about the song on the micro-blogging site, as they are appreciating it for the lyrics, rap as well as the music. The song has also reached the number one position on Apple Music since its release.

Also Read: Cardi B Responds To 'Up' Plagiarism Accusations, Says 'It Is A Popular Phrase'

Also Read: Cardi B Addresses The Backlash Her Song 'WAP' Received; Says She Was Surprised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.