Cardi B Shares An Adorable Childhood Pic; Indulges In Wordplay To Promote Upcoming Project

Hollywood rapper Cardi B recently shared a Twitter post with a picture of herself from when she was a child. Cardi B embarked on a musical career in 2015, following her appearances on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York. The singer amassed a large fan base after her appearance on the show which chronicled her rise to stardom in season 6 & 7.

Cardi B's Twitter followers are used to receiving responses and retweets from their beautiful idol. The I Like It singer is a regular tweeter and loves sharing glimpses and updates from her life for her fans. The singer shared a new post with an old photo from her childhood. Take a look at the post below.

Cardi B's Twitter post, fans react

Cardi B's Twitter followers were absolutely delighted by the new 'Good morning' post shared by the singer. Many of the fans responded by showering love on the artist's childhood photo. While the artist shared an old photo, she shared it amidst the release of her upcoming song which is titled UP . The caption along with the picture was meant to excite fans who are eagerly waiting for the new song.

Some fans responded excitedly with questions about her upcoming releases. Many of her fans simply reacted to the post shared by the singer with good morning's and love you's. Check out some fan reactions below.

Goodmorning, are we getting a music video Friday as well — dejâ„ï¸ (@DIAMONDRICCH) February 2, 2021

Morning my fav I loveee youuuuu ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ†™ðŸ†™ðŸ†™ðŸ†™ — Aryan BG (@badboiari) February 2, 2021

i’m so happyyyyy ! and you, how are you feeling about releasing a solo song again after a while? — well b UP 05/02 (@cardibfeelings) February 2, 2021

Omg, I'm in love with this photo so madly, I see fire in your eyes @iamcardib

With that lovely smiles you've always got.

Love you @iamcardib — Morrison T (@Tee_Morrison12) February 2, 2021

Good morning beautiful ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ love u Cardiâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ‘‘ — luis arroyo (@Kinglouie512) February 2, 2021

More about Cardi B

Cardi B's photos often make their way to her Twitter handle as the singer is much more active on Twitter. According to her social media accounts, Cardi B is set to appear next in her upcoming music video of her song UP. The Bodak Yellow singer usually makes her official announcements first via her Twitter handle.

Bardi posted about the forthcoming release of UP in a unique style though. The singer took to Twitter yesterday to post a video titled 'I got an announcement to make tomorrow'. In the video, Cardi can be seen walking down the stairs as the Bollywood classic song Kaliyon Ka Chaman starts playing in the background. Cut to today, the singer announces her new music video. Take a look at the post below.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow ðŸ“¢ pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

