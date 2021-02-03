Cardi B Announces Her New Single 'UP'; To Release On February 5th

For all the Cardi B fans around the world, there is now another reason to wait for the upcoming weekend as the American rapper recently announced her new single. Cardi B took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and shared the news. Read along to know more about the upcoming single and other details.

Cardi B announces new single UP to release on February 5, 2021

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, American rapper Cardi B took to her Twitter handle and shared the news that she will be releasing her new single on February 5, 2021. In her tweet, she uploaded the cover art for the song and captioned it as, "My new single "UP" drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO”. The singer’s fans and followers were quick enough to start retweeting the news and spreading across the hashtag #Up soon after the announcement.

I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me .I been preparing for this week for over a month.Unfortunately I’m not feeling how I wanted to feel today .I’m very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021

After a while, she took to the micro-blogging site to express gratitude for all her fans who thoroughly support her through everything. Cardi B also mentioned that she is not feeling as good as she wanted to while making the announcement but is doing it for her fans who always hype her up. She wrote, “I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me. I been preparing for this week for over a month. Unfortunately, I’m not feeling how I wanted to feel today. I’m very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me”.

I’m human and I believe that I’m strong but it’s just too much sometimes .I can’t thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021

In another tweet that followed, Cardi B went on to add, “I’m human and I believe that I’m strong but it’s just too much sometimes. I can’t thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much”. There is not much news about what the Grammy winner is dealing with in her life as of now but fans across social media platforms have stood in constant support of her and have always showered her with love. Earlier, in September 2020 she had filed for divorce with her husband of three years after rumours of his infidelity resurfaced, but she called it off later in October 2020.

