Cardi B Addresses The Backlash Her Song 'WAP' Received; Says She Was Surprised

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration song WAP found itself in controversies as soon as it was released in August 2020. Though it dominated the music charts for a long time, the song received a lot of backlash from the fans for its explicit content and lyrics. Cardi B has finally addressed the backlash. Scroll down to see what Cardi B had to say about the WAP backlash.

Cardi B Addresses WAP Backlash

According to People magazine, the Money Bag rapper during a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe said that she was “surprised” when people shared negative reactions to the hit track. She shared, “When WAP came out, the people that were criticizing it the most, they were like, ‘This is so nasty, this is so freaky’ — I don’t even think it was religious people, it was really a lot of Republicans.”

Cardi further clarified that it was the conservatives with social media platforms who criticised the hit song and not the elected officials. She said, “Big Republicans, not like senators and s— like that, it was literally like those motherf—— that got blue checks on Twitter, they’re big influencers, and it’s just like out of anything that y’all could have talked about it?”

Cardi even thinks that the negative backlash might have had been a result of her endorsement of Democratic politicians and policies, “I used to endorse Bernie [Sanders] and then Joe Biden, so they were just trying to figure a way out to pick on me.”

Cardi added, “Like, ‘Oh Joe Biden is this the girl you were doing that interview with? The girl that’s talking about WAP? That’s what you want America to be influenced by?’ “

Back in August 2020, post WAP's release Cardi defended the song as not overly explicit and within the context of the hip-hop and rap genre, calling out a double standard in the society. Cardi also added that it should be a no brainer that her music and songs are for grownups and she would not let her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari listen to it.

Cardi B's Songs

Cardi B is an American rapper and songwriter whose debut album Invasion of Privacy which released in 2018 received universal acclaim from the critics. New York Times called her debut album, "one of the most powerful debuts of this millennium." The album entered at number one spot in the United States, while she became the first female artist to chart 13 entries simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut solo album became the most streamed album by a female artist in a week on Apple Music. She has been named as a "pop culture phenomenon" by Entertainment Weekly and has been crowned as the "Queen of Rap" by New Musical Express. Some of Cardi B's songs include the hit numbers Taki Taki, Money, Girls Like You and many more. Her new single UP recently released on February 5, 2021.

