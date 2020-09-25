Cardi B Gets Candid About Dating After Parting Ways From Offset, Says 'My DMs Are Flooded'

In mid-September, American rapper Cardi-B took the internet by storm after she announced that she and her husband Offset decided to call it quits after three years of marriage. Recently, on September 24, sharing her future plans, Cardi B stated that she has plenty of dating options. While interacting with her supporters on OnlyFans, a subscription-based service, Cardi B said, "My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy."

Cardi B's dating plan after split with Offset

As the live interaction started, the 27-year-old rapper first addressed viewers about her divorce as she said, "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave". Cardi further continued and asserted, "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. "I didn't wait (for) another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed."

Cardi B's divorce

Talking about her divorce with Offset, according to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team have stated that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation." Meanwhile, according to the petition, obtained by USA TODAY, Cardi has asked for the legal and primary physical custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse. Ever since the WAP rapper announced the separation, she often addressed it during interaction with fans.

Recently, on September 18, during a live Instagram session, she explained and said, "I just got tired of f****** arguing...I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye." During the session, she also addressed the rumours of Offset cheating on her, and said, "That’s a whole f****** complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls***".

She added, "I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man… sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave".

