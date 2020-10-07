Cardi B Tells Fans To "Stop With The Illuminati" Theories After They Comment "lucifer"

In the digital age when it has become very easy for fans to reach out to their favourite stars, it has also become very easy for netizens to accuse any star of any rumour that they believe in. The existence of the Illuminati has been one such long-standing rumour, and recently Cardi B was subject to accusations of being a part of it. However, the musician got back at all the trolls accusing her of being a member of the Illuminati and attempted to shut the rumours down once and for all.

Cardi B shuts Illuminati rumours

Cardi B never shies away from expressing her opinions on public platforms. The American rapper took to social media and wrote in a post that people should “stop with the Illuminati” conspiracy theories. This comes against the backdrop of a picture posted by the artist recently, where she donned a red latex costume from head to toe.

She also donned a headgear that looked like the devil’s horns. The rapper captioned the post as “Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling”. While Cardi B revealed her relationship status in a blunt manner, there was a part in the caption that grabbed netizens' eyeballs after which they started alleging the rapper of having a connection with the Illuminati. Check out the post below.

Netizens flooded the post with comments that suggested that the rapper is a part of a group called Illuminati. Illuminati is a secret society and, according to the conspiracy theorists, the Illuminati control a lot of things in the world as they are allegedly in high and influential positions. The conspiracy theorists believe that successful musicians like Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna are a part of this group.

The theorists also believe that to become a part of this group, one has to allegedly sell their soul to Satan or demons. In return for that, the person will achieve success and fame in the human form of life. Even though these are just theories, fans seem to hold on to straws to prove that such a society exists. Check out some of the comments below that alleged that Cardi B is a part of the Illuminati and has sold her soul to the devil. The comments on the post were made solely on the basis of the way the rapper was dressed (like a demon or devil) in the picture.

Cardi B posted another picture where she slammed the trolls who accused her of being connected to the Illuminati. She wrote in the post, "Stop with the Illuminati sh*t ....It was just costumes for a tiktok video D*MN". Check out the post below.

