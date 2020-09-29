BLACKPINK’s Collab With Cardi B Confirmed With Jisoo & Jennie's Production Debut

Korean girl group BLACKPINK revealed through several posts and teasers that the members are going to have a full packed comeback in October. The four-member girl group has revealed the concept stills and fans believe that the girls look nothing short of models. However, recent speculation by the netizens and a popular Korean media outlet is that the girl group has already collaborated with Cardi B and she will be featured in a new song.

BLACKPINK and Cardi B collab confirmed

While promoting the album, the representatives of BLACKPINK, that is YGE had revealed to the Korean media portal, Soompi that the group will scale up in international collaborations. The group will have many international artists featuring on The Album’s tracks. One hawk-eyed fan zoomed in on the CD preview which had initials with Cardi B’s name in the top corner. Popular Korean media portal Koreaboo has also reported that the girls have worked with the WAP rapper. BLACKPINK fandom that is Blinks is seemingly excited about the potential collaboration.

Cardi B too has hinted towards collaboration through a tweet-

Bardipink in your areaðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2020

And the song is amazing ðŸ˜‰ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2020

Jennie and Jisoo's production debut

Apart from that, the tracklist revealed by BLACKPINK on social media accounts also revealed that Jennie and Jisoo have produced their own songs. The total number of songs in the album are eight. Jennie has worked on the making of the song Lovesick Girls whereas Jisoo has contributed in penning the lyrics of the title track. It had popular names like David Guetta, Danny Chung, Brain Lee in the list of contributors. The music video is much awaited by fans of the group.

BLACKPINK is all set to release The Album on October 12. It will be launched by 1 pm as per the Korean Standard Time. Apart from that, the album release will also be accompanied by music videos, promotional appearances and more. The girls are releasing a full-length album after a long time since their last release.

BLACKPINK's latest song list

Image Source: YGE Entertainment

Promo Image Source: BLACKPINK and Cardi B's Instagram

