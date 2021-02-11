Cardi B's Role In 'Fast & Furious 9' Revealed, To Play THIS Character In The Action Movie

Cardi B is all set to make her a silver screen appearance in the Vin Diesel starrer Fast & Furious 9. The rapper was first confirmed to be involved in the upcoming film in the year 2019 when Diesel took to Instagram and shared a video with her. Read on to know about Cardi B's role in the action-thriller and Fast & Furious 9's release date.

Cardi B's role in Fast & Furious 9

According to a report by NME, the WAP rapper will be essaying a character named Leysa, who is tied to Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto past and returns to make her presence felt in Fast & Furious 9. The 28-year-old isn’t a novice in the Hollywood scene, as she has starred in the critically-acclaimed Hustlers in 2019 alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. You can check out her post from 2019 with Vin Diesel here.

The movie was slated to release last year in April but was indefinitely delayed because of the pandemic. Fast & Furious 9's release date is May 28, 2021, and the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. The Fast & Furious movies have grossed over $5.8 billion at the worldwide box office, being Universal Pictures’ biggest franchise and tenth highest-grossing film series ever. You can see the trailer here.

Cardi B's Songs

Cardi B is an American rapper and songwriter whose debut album Invasion of Privacy which released in 2018 received universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The New York Times called her debut album, "one of the most powerful debuts of this millennium." The album entered at number one spot in the United States, while she became the first female artist to chart 13 entries simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. She has been named as a "pop culture phenomenon" by Entertainment Weekly and has been crowned as the "Queen of Rap" by New Musical Express. Some of Cardi B's songs include the hit numbers Taki Taki, Money, Girls Like You, among others. Cardi B's latest single UP recently released on February 5, 2021.

