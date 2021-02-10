Cardi B Posts 'makeup-free' Video Message Through Latest IG Post; Contemporaries In Awe

Cardi B took to Instagram in order to reveal what the musician's face looks like right after waking up from her slumber. The latest addition to the list of Cardi B's videos sees the rapper even going on a bit of a rant, through which she can be presumably heard calling out her image-conscious Industry mates and those who often criticize artists for their facial imperfections. The two-part video post, which intends on making many introspect and reflect on their actions, has garnered encouraging responses from her fellow entertainment industry mates. The post can be found below as well as in the list of Cardi B's photos and videos on Cardi B's Instagram.

The Post:

The post above saw responses from the likes of Rocky Rivera, Prema Donna and Damone Roberts, to name a few. Their responses, unanimously, intended on applauding the actor/musician for whatever she can be heard saying in the post. Screenshots of some of those responses, which have been sourced from Cardi B's Instagram handle, can be found below.

The Responses:

It can be said that Cardi B has developed a reputation of being extremely vocal when it comes to her imperfections, insecurities and the causes around the world at large. The actor/musician, not too long ago, was seen going on a rant about her supposedly stubborn acne issue on her Twitter handle. Hours later, it was observed that a fellow musician, that goes by the name of Kehlani, came to her rescue. The tweets, which make up for one of Cardi B's latest candid confessions and rants on social media, can be found below.

I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry.I don’t think these products are working.I think it’s the water out here .....What are some good products for little black heads break outs and dry skin on your face ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

Even before bodak Yellow ....Don’t plat wit me like it’s something new ...Check the dates https://t.co/rEMfUhSRrf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

My mom love thst shit ...I don’t really like it I don’t feel like it cleans my face right https://t.co/OVhc87GzEw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

Ok @Kehlani recommended me somebody for my face ...Imma give ya a update in 2 weeks .....I’m off this for a while ...LOVE YA â¤ï¸ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

