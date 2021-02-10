Last Updated:

Cardi B Posts 'makeup-free' Video Message Through Latest IG Post; Contemporaries In Awe

Cardi B took to Instagram in order and reveal what the musician's face looked like right after waking up from slumber. Read on to know everything about it.

Cardi B

Cardi B took to Instagram in order to reveal what the musician's face looks like right after waking up from her slumber. The latest addition to the list of Cardi B's videos sees the rapper even going on a bit of a rant, through which she can be presumably heard calling out her image-conscious Industry mates and those who often criticize artists for their facial imperfections. The two-part video post, which intends on making many introspect and reflect on their actions, has garnered encouraging responses from her fellow entertainment industry mates. The post can be found below as well as in the list of Cardi B's photos and videos on Cardi B's Instagram.

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The post above saw responses from the likes of Rocky Rivera, Prema Donna and Damone Roberts, to name a few. Their responses, unanimously, intended on applauding the actor/musician for whatever she can be heard saying in the post. Screenshots of some of those responses, which have been sourced from Cardi B's Instagram handle, can be found below.

The Responses:

It can be said that Cardi B has developed a reputation of being extremely vocal when it comes to her imperfections, insecurities and the causes around the world at large. The actor/musician, not too long ago, was seen going on a rant about her supposedly stubborn acne issue on her Twitter handle. Hours later, it was observed that a fellow musician, that goes by the name of Kehlani, came to her rescue. The tweets, which make up for one of Cardi B's latest candid confessions and rants on social media, can be found below.

