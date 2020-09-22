Cardi B Opens Up On Reason For Divorce From Offset, Says 'Cheating Isn't The Reason'

On September 19, American rapper Cardi B went live on the official Instagram handle of her and interacted with her fans a week after filing divorce from husband Offset. While her fans were worried about the rapper, Cardi assured them that she is doing fine. During her live session, she also asserted that divorce from Offset has nothing to do with cheating.

Why is Cardi B getting a divorce from Offset?

In her Instagram live, the 27-year-old rapper said, “Every single time that this guy(Offset) has been so crazy, so f****** up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s**t". She further continued and added, “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating".

Elaborating further, the WAP rapper said, "That’s a whole f****** complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls***". She added in the Instagram Live, "I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man… sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave".

She also said, "I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave". On the other side, Cardi also took the opportunity to thank her fans for their support and said “I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt".

Cardi B talks about divorce with Offset:



"Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments & build up” pic.twitter.com/btTOglE38L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 19, 2020

Cardi B files for divorce with Offset

The rapper filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to the Migos rapper. According to the petition, obtained by USA TODAY, Cardi B has asked the legal and primary physical custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She is also seeking an equitable division of their marital assets and asked Offset to pay for both child support along with all of her legal fees from the divorce.

