Cardi B Makes Shocking Claim, Says Celebrities Testing Positive For COVID-19 Are Paid

Rapper Cardi B is known for being one of the most bankable singers in Hollywood. She has several songs that have topped charts and has therefore earned a loyal and loving fan base. The rapper is known for her outspoken personality and her unfiltered conversations. Fans call her the most honest and real star due to this personality trait.

Cardi B thinks celebrities testing positive for COVID-19 are all paid

Recently, Cardi B appeared in an Instagram live session to connect with her fans. In the live session, she claimed that she has a theory that celebrities are probably getting paid to say they have been tested positive for the COVID-19. Cardi, in the live video on Instagram, claimed that the celebrities did not show any symptoms of contracting the Coronavirus yet they claimed they have been tested positive.

Cardi B expressed her doubts and concerns with this issue noticed by her in regards to other celebrities. In the live video, she was quoted saying that she notices basketball players accepting that they have contracted the Coronavirus or COVID-19; however, they did not show any symptoms of being affected. Cardi B then mentioned that she finds these things incredibly hard to believe and is confused as to what to believe and what not to believe.

Cardi B then said that maybe she is being played by these celebrities who probably are just getting paid for claiming they contracted the COVID-19. The rapper then went on to say that if people are getting paid for spreading such false information then she too can join them in their work and get paid for it like them. Cardi B said that the people who claimed to be tested for COVID-19 or Coronavirus are not being clear when they came out with their claims and therefore she is having a hard time believing their claims.

