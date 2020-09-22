Cardi B Slams Rumours Of Filing Divorce For Attention; Says Would Never Hurt Offset's Mom

Cardi B made major headlines when the news about her filing for divorce with Offset started doing the rounds on the internet. Celebrity divorces in the past have attracted people's attention and similarly, fans started to speculated what could be the reason behind Cardi B filing for divorce after three years of marriage. What followed was a string of rumours about the reason which triggered several theories which have been now addressed by the 27-year-old singer Cardi B on her Instagram Live on September 21, 2020.

Cardi B opens up about divorce with Offset

Cardi B appeared on an Instagram live where she casually addressed the rumour-mill revolving around her divorce with Offset. One of the common allegations made on Cardi after filing for divorce was that she is doing it to get public attention. The WAP singer hit back at the trolls stating that she loves Offset's mother and would not divorce her son just to get some attention.

Speaking about the allegations, she stated that she does not need any additional fame as she has millions of followers and a number one song on the chart, referring to her recent track with Megan Thee Stallion. She ended her address on the matter asking why would she need attention and do public stunts for the same.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (Cardi B) went on to explain that nothing sensational has happened between the two and that 'sometimes people really do grow apart'. Another rumour had suggested that Offset engaged in adultery and got another woman pregnant. This rumour was also addressed by the singer during the live session saying that the reason behind her divorce is not it. Cardi also refuted the rumours saying that it was the second time people have brought in the pregnancy rumour which is not true.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot back in 2017 and had already been going through a rough patch in their relationship two years ago. Offset cheating on Cardi B had garnered public attention a few years ago, but the singer has gone on record and stated that it wasn't the reason behind filing her divorce. The singer has also been vocal about monogamy being her only way of the relationship thus the divorce filing did not come as a surprise to Cardi's longtime fans.

