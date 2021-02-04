Cardi B Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Pole Dancing Video | Watch

Several social media challenges have gotten popular recently and the latest one being the 'silhouette challenge'. American singer Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, who is popularly known as Cardi B, is an avid social media user and took to Instagram to share a video of her completing the challenge. I Like It singer shared a video of her wherein she is seen doing pole dance. She also added a quirky caption to the post.

Also read | 'The Suicide Squad' Official Synopsis Reveals Task Force X And More Details; Find Out

Also read | Zack Snyder Defends His Justice League Fandom That Was Termed 'toxic' By Haters

Cardi B does pole dance for a social media challenge

Cardi's video starts with her cheekily looking in the camera wearing a white floral printed bathrobe. Her hair was tied in pins and as soon as she went to the pole, she transitioned into a pole dancer. She appears to be wearing a bikini and twirling around the pole. The song by Paul Anka titled as Put Your Head On My Shoulder can be heard in the background.

The post garnered over 10 million views within hours of uploading. Her fans and followers cannot stop praising the singer and her sultry dance. One user has commented that she won the silhouette challenge while one user commented by saying that she 'killed' the challenge. Actor Halle Berry has also commented on the video using the fire emojis. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- @cardib Instagram

Cardi B's Instagram story also saw a video of her pole dancing. Cardi B's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares the updates of her upcoming songs and videos on social media. Recently, Cardi B took social media by the storm when she uploaded a video in the background of which Lata Mangeshkar's 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' song was playing. In the video, she is seen walking down some steps as she announces she has a surprise coming up the next day. She is wearing a black bikini and a black trench coat in the video.

Cardi B's videos

The singer has delivered some of the most popular hits. Some of her most popular songs are I Like It which has 1.2 billion views on YouTube, Bodak Yellow has 958 million views on YouTube, Finesse has 705 million views on YouTube and Money has 324 million views on the video-sharing platform. She also has won several awards for her songs.

Also read | Salma Hayek Shares Her Experience Of Working In MCU Film, Calls It 'empowering'

Also read | Golden Globe 2021: Maria Bakalova Reacts To Her Historical Nomination For 'Borat'

Image courtesy- @cardib Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.