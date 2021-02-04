'The Suicide Squad' Official Synopsis Reveals Task Force X And More Details; Find Out

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Written and directed by James Gunn, it has an ensemble cast playing different characters from the DC comics. Fans are excited about the project but are in dark about its plot. Now, the makers have revealed the official The Suicide Squad synopsis giving important details.

Also Read | The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

The Suicide Squad synopsis out

Warner Bros. Pictures has shared details on The Suicide Squad plot. Giving a logline of the movie, the makers have disclosed that the team would be going on a mission, and will be monitored by Amanda Waller with Captain Rick Flag being on spot in charge, much like the previous version. The Suicide Squad plot pitches the villain team against an unknown enemy. Check out the synopsis below via ScreenRant.

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

Also Read | James Gunn Defends Margot Robbie's Casting As Harley Quinn In 'The Suicide Squad'

Also Read | John Cena Says He "almost Puked" While Filming A Complicated Scene In 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad cast and more

The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, who will reprise their characters as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Michael Rooker, and Sylvester Stallion also feature in The Suicide Squad cast. The film is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Teases Insane Action Sequence In 'The Suicide Squad' Featuring Harley Quinn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.