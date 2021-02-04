Zack Snyder Defends His Justice League Fandom That Was Termed 'toxic' By Haters

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally coming to fruition on HBO Max in March 2021. It is the result of three years long #ReleasetheSnyderCut fan campaign on social media. However, the fans were called “toxic” on the internet for demanding a project that was speculated to be non-existing, and when it was announced they called the cut a win for toxic fandom. Now, the filmmaker has fired back on the haters.

Zack Snyder addresses “fakers” who claim his Justice League fan base is toxic

In a recent conversation with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell for his Release the Snyder Cut book, Zack Snyder opened up about the reaction to the fan campaign which is often been called toxic. He said that he just thinks that’s “sour grapes” and there is really no other way to say it. The filmmaker explained that he knows the people who were the architects of the hatred narrative, and it is “pretty obvious” to him on what their agenda is. He mentioned that those are people that he has been held back from confronting, by “wiser people” in the room. Because he would love to get at some of those “characters” and some direct conversation would be nice. Snyder revealed that he would say, one, they don’t know s**t about what they are talking about. And he can break down everything they have ever said. He is ready to make a list. There are a few of those guys where he could just get a list of everything they have ever said that they thought was right, and the director could clarify that every single thing they have said is wrong.

Speaking further against people who talk negatively about his work on Justice League, Zack Snyder questions them that in what world do they have “any credibility” anywhere, to anyone. He mentioned that he would love the opportunity to just say to the world, and to fandom in general, who those “fakers” are and what should be done to them, or with them. It’s just a “bunch of BS,” he noted. In regard to that toxic fandom, or it’s a 'win for toxic fandom,’ Snyder asked what world does the ‘toxic fandom’ raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention. “How is that toxic fandom?” the filmmaker question. They have probably achieved more than any other fan base, and done better than any other group, he asserted. So, Snyder admitted that he simply does not understand that hatred to words his Justice League fans.

Promo Image Source: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Jonathan Prime/Warner Bros.

