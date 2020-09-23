Cardi B And Sister Hennessy Carolina Sued For Defamation: Reports

Cardi B, along with her sister Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend were sued by a group of beachgoers in New York under the pretext of defamation and assault. The trio was accused of battering, assaulting and defaming three people who were gathered on a beach in New York.

According to NBC News, the group was displaying a flag with the name of President Donald Trump and one of the members was wearing a MAGA hat. MAGA-one of Trump’s campaign slogans- stands for ‘Make America Great Again’.

Cardi B’s controversy

According to the news report, Plaintiff Manuel Alarcon, Peter Caliendo and Pauline Caliendo alleged that Cardi B’s sister Carolina lobbed obscene comments and violent threats at them and their families over a parking argument. Later, she was accused of assaulting and battering them by exposing them to the coronavirus through copious spraying of spittle.

It was further reported by the same website that the suit claimed that Carolina knew or should’ve known her spittle upon Plaintiff during the COVID-19 pandemic was a nation-wide threat to all persons in the US and was assaulting, threatening and intimidating.

As reported, their attorney John Ray said that his clients were quietly enjoying the Sunday at Smith Point beach with their families when the rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina approached them and ragged, spitted, insulted, assaulted, defamed and threatened them, all while videotaping them. He added that all this was caused because of one of them wore a MAGA hat.

The report further stated that the suit did not allege any physical injuries or COVID cases. It stated that Ray mentioned his clients seek substantial damages. As reported, Ray declined to share any further news.

According to the report, Cardi B posted a video on September 6 on Twitter where Carolina and her girlfriend were seen arguing with two men and a woman on the beach. She wrote that her sister can’t go to the beach in the Hamptons without Trump’s supporters harassing her just because they were all by themselves.

Image credits: Cardi B/Hennessy Carolina Instagram

