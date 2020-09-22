Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Kiari Debuts On Instagram, Gains 750k+ Followers In Three Days

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture is on her way to rule Instagram. The rapper's 2-year-old daughter marked her debut on social media on Saturday. Since her debut on Instagram, Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari already has more than 75 thousand followers and the numbers are expected to keep on increasing in the upcoming days.

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari debuts on Instagram

Cardi B is creating headlines once again. But this time it is due to her daughter Kulture Kiari. The WAP singer has created an exclusive Instagram account for her daughter. Cardi B launched this account on Saturday. The rapper will be handling her daughter’s account and has even mentioned the same in the bio.

Also read | Cardi B Gets Candid About Divorce With Offset, Says 'You Just Get Tired Of The Arguments'

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari’s bio states, “Hey buddies. Kulture official page. I like everything pink. Spoiled. This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib”. Kulture Kiari’s bio is a complete reflection of her recent Instagram post. Her first Instagram post had her posing in a plaid skirt, with a white top and a pink cardigan. Cardi B’s 2-year-old daughter was showing off her Louis Vuitton bag.

Four more photos had Cardi B’s daughter posing and smiling for the camera in the same plaid skirt outfit. After showing off her outfit and her LV bag, Cardi B and her daughter Kulture Kiari were seen walking together in a video. Both Cardi B and Kulture were looking stylish in red and pink outfits. Take a look at this Instagram video here.

Also read | Cardi B Amends Her Divorce Documents, Family Lawyer Reveals On The Same; Read More

After making her Instagram debut, Kardi B’s daughter also started taking up major Instagram trends. Cardi B shared a video of Kuture Kiari being fed mashed potatoes by her grandmother. In the caption, Cardi B spilled out details about this throwback video when Kulture was a baby. Watch the video here.

Cardi B shares Kulture Kiari with her ex Offset. According to USA TODAY’s report, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, 2020, in Fulton County, Georgia. Reportedly, Cardi B wants full custody of Kulture. Furthermore, the WAP singer is also seeking an equitable division of their assets. Cardi B also wants Kulture's father, Offset to pay for both child support and all the divorce fees.

Also read | Cardi B Receives Flowers From 'Good Hell' Singer Lizzo Amid Divorce With Husband

Also read | Cardi B And Offset Set To Divorce After Almost 3 Years Together? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.