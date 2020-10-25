Katy Perry, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B & Other Celebs Supporting Joe Biden

Joe Biden, the former vice president of the United States of America is currently running for the Democratic presidential nominee position against Donald Trump. Joe Biden seems to have won several celebs and common people's hearts with his reforms to build on the Obama legacy and unite the country in a challenging time. Let us take a look at celebrities supporting presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Katy Perry

Lately, Katy Perry has been urging her fans to cast an early vote for the upcoming elections. She took to her Instagram handle and shared several posts about voting. Katy Perry's recent video revealed that the singer has already voted for her favourite nominee. The former's past comments have often teased how huge Joe Biden supporter Katy is. Back in 2014, Katy met Joe Biden at the White House and shared a selfie with him. Take a look at the Instagram post by Katy Perry.

Also Read | Joe Biden promises 'free COVID vaccine' if voted to power ahead of US polls in November

Dwayne Johnson

In the recent past, Dwayne Johnson took to his social media handles and came out in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. He shared a video talking about his first public presidential endorsement. He said, "Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, Kindness & respect". He also said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are “the best choice to lead our country”.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson shares adorable throwback pic of him wearing his father's wrestling trunks

Cardi B

Cardi told CBS News in April 2020 that she is going to support Joe Biden. Sharing the reason for her support, she said that she cannot see the next step of America being run by number 45, referring to the 45th president, Donald Trump. Originally, Cardi B supported Vermont Sen.

Also Read | Red Velvet's Irene apologizes to her stylist, says 'ashamed of my lack of words & actions'

Stephen Curry

NBA player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry both addressed the 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 20, 2020. Nominee Joe Biden shared a video of the couple supporting him for the elections. Ayesha Curry said, "We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair and so this election..", while Stephen further finished, "We're voting for Joe Biden".

.@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry: Thank you for your support. When I’m president, you and your family are welcome at the White House any time.



And, Riley and Ryan, the Vice President will be @KamalaHarris. I think you’ll really like her. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/0sueYneJF4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Also Read | Miley Cyrus all set to release her 7th studio album 'Plastic Hearts' on November 27

Howard Stern

In April, Howard Stern announced on his show on Sirius XM radio that he supports Joe Biden. He said, "I am all in on Joe Biden". "You see the wall that's right next to you? I'll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth", Howard Stern added.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.