Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Kylie Jenner & Thanks Her For Steamy Cameo In 'WAP'

Birthday girl Kylie Jenner received a sweet birthday wish from Bronx rapper Cardi B. The beautiful mogul has turned 23 on Monday, August 10, 2020. On the occasion of her birthday, Cardi B was also seen thanking Kylie Jenner for making a steamy cameo in her recently released WAP music video.

Cardi B’s birthday post for Kylie Jenner

The Bronx rapper took to Instagram to share WAP’s behind-the-scenes pictures of Kylie Jenner. The reality TV star can be seen donning an animal print skinsuit which features a matching cape. Kylie Jenner opted for thigh-high boots and gloves. Her look is kept simple yet elegant.

In a sweet note penned down by her, Cardi B wished the beauty mogul a ‘Happy Birthday’. Along with it, she also thanked Kylie for being a part of her music video. The rapper expressed that she wanted different ‘bad gals’ to feature in WAP and she was one of them. Cardi B also further thanked Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner for always ‘being a call away’. She added that Kris treats her like ‘fam’. Take a look at Cardi B’s post here:

Happy Birthday and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video. Thank you always @krisjenner you always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like fam.

After a nine-month-long break, Cardi B recently released the music video of WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion on August 7. Both the rap divas were seen setting the stage on fire with their whimsical dance moves. The music video explores both Cardi B and Megan sporting multi-coloured ensembles and roaming in a mansion that has animal-themed rooms and an indoor pool. Kylie Jenner was one among several other stars who made an explicit cameo in the video.

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Kylie shared an adorable photo of herself with daughter Stormi. Calling her the ‘best gift of all’, she cuddled with her daughter while striking a pose. Take a look at it here:

