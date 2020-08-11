Cardi B Lists Reasons To Include Kylie In WAP Video, Says 'not Everything Is About Race'

Rapper Cardi B has finally opened up about the controversy around including Kylie Jenner in her latest music video with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new collaboration WAP was released on Friday. In the video, the reality TV star from Keeping up with the Kardashian star made a small cameo. According to reports, fans are not happy with her being a part of the video.

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner

Cardi B has defended Kylie Jenner’s surprise cameo in her provocative WAP music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/NW2cN9eNkD — GOSSIP GOANNA 🦎 (@gossipgoanna) August 10, 2020

Cardi B @iamcardib and Kylie Jenner @KylieJenner on set of "Wap" music video pic.twitter.com/LJz0H4VmB6 — CardiBArchive (@CardiBArchive) August 8, 2020

It has been reported that a petition was doing the rounds on social media collecting signs to cut Kylie Jenner off the music video. As of Monday, the petition was signed by over 63 thousand people. Cardi B took to her twitter account and replied to a tweet by Danielle Young. In the tweet, she lists down a few reasons why she added Kylie Jenner into the WAP music video.

Cardi B mentioned in the now-deleted tweets that Kylie Jenner treated her daughter Culture as well as her sister well when they added her daughter Stormi’s birthday. She added that her husband Offset and Kylie Jenner’s former partner Travis Scott is close. Cardi B added that she had asked for some advice from Kris Jenner and she had helped her. Cardi B went on to say that Kris Jenner’s ‘husband’ is cool with her husband Offset as well.

Cardi B in another tweet was insistent that the inclusion of Kylie Jenner in her video has nothing to do with race. She also mentioned that there are things in the world that are about race and that she preaches but Kylie being a part of the video has nothing to do with it. Cardi B further added that she doesn’t understand why, Normani, who is one of the best female artists with great dance moves, should simply open the door.

Cardi B went on to say that the best part about her song is the beat and the hook that makes people dance to the tune of it. She also replied to a tweet that stated that Normani used her dancing skills in the video, which was her talent, while Kylie sashayed down the hallway like a model. Cardi B simply reacted with an ‘exactly’ on the tweet mentioned.

