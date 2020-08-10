Fans File Petition To 'Remove Kylie Jenner' From Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion recently collaborated for the single WAP which was released on Friday. The music video, featuring several artists of colour in a cameo appearance, garnered many appreciations from the viewers and is at the top of YouTube’s trending page. However, Kylie Jenner’s 20-second appearance in the video was found unpleasant by many and a petition to remove her from the music video is doing the rounds.

Also Read | Cardi B Drops Steamy 'WAP' Music Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Watch

Fans petition to remove Kylie Jenner from WAP music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were praised by fans for showing women of colour in their WAP music video. But Kylie Jenner’s cameo in the music video, wearing a leopard print attire, was not appreciated by many. She is seen for a few seconds walking the hallway while the music is turned down.

Time and again Kylie Jenner has been accused of appropriating Black culture. Soon after the WAP music video was dropped and the makeup mogul was seen in it, fans bashed her appearance. A petition has been made on Change.org to remove Kylie from the video.

Nini YouTube, Megan Hotties, and Bardo Gangs created the “Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video” petition. The caption on it says, “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone”. It was started around three days ago and has already crossed 50,000 signatures. The petition currently has more than 63,000 signs with a goal of 75,000. In the reasons for signing box, a user commented, “I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou”. Another user said, “she is a culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!” (sic).

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Sleep Vitamins Ad On Insta, Fans Says "they Don't Work"

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Gifting Stormi A Pony Worth $200k; Fans Call It 'wasteful'

WAP Music Video

Also Read | Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Of 'Savage' Fame Team Up For New Single, 'WAP'

Kylie Jenner’s appearance in WAP video also garnered attention on Twitter. Many mentioned that they did not like it, while others supported Kylie. Cardi B did not particularly address Jenner’s cameo but thanked “every woman” that was a part of the video. She mentioned that it was important for her to include “different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds” but are powerful and influential. Kylie Jenner is yet to respond to the backlash.

I don’t understand why Kylie Jenner is in the WAP video — meredithðŸ”ª (@clevengermere) August 10, 2020

Out here walking down the hallways looking for something cultural to highjack. #WAPMusicVideo #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/IECksghjqA — Nat ðŸŒºðŸ”¥ (@bilseiw) August 7, 2020

Why would someone want to remove Kylie from the WAP music video?! She looks stunning!! Everyone who did a cameo did amazing and looked flawless!! â¤ï¸ Stop being just jealous lol ðŸ™„ @KylieJenner #WAPMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/rhE9QFNWEo — JPH (@JPHN98) August 10, 2020

I feel like everyone finds new a reason to dislike @KylieJenner .. Y’all signing petitions to take her off the #WAP video ? For what, she looked ðŸ”¥ y’all drag it ðŸ™„ — ð™±ðš›ðš’ (@Bmichelex3) August 10, 2020

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

Also Read | Cardi B Shuts Down Trolls With An Explosive Post

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s WAP song feat. Megan Thee Stallion is trending on several platforms. Currently, the music video on YouTube has surpassed 50 million views. It has more than 2 million likes with 275k dislikes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.