Anna Farris-led 'Mom' Cast's Net Worth Is So Huge They Don't Need 'money Counselling'

Mom is a very popular comedy-drama sitcom and has aired 7 seasons since 2013. The show stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly and William Fichtner among others. Here is information about the net worth of the cast of the show.

Mom cast combined net worth

Anna Farris' Net worth

Anna Faris has portrayed the lead character of Christy in this show for years. The actor has been featured in movies like Scary Movie, The House Bunny, OverBoard, The Dictator and What’s Your Number? She gained a lot of fame after the success of her horror comedy film Scary Movie which was a box office hit worldwide.

According to Stylecraze.com, Anna Faris’ net worth is $30 million, which is equal to Rs 220 crores. According to reports in Deadline, the actor used to receive $350,000 per episode of Mom.

Read Also | This Day That Year September 13: Diljit's Visa Declined, Alia-Ranbir Breakup Rumour & More

Allison Janney’s net worth

Allison Janney portrays the character of Bonnie, who is Christy’s mother in the show. Allison is another popular actor and has been featured in several shows and movies like I, Tonya, The West Wing, The Help and Finding Nemo. She has a huge fan following on social media platforms.

According to reports in Celebritynetworth.com, Allison Janney’s net worth is $ 14 million, which is over Rs 103 crores. Deadline reported that their source told them that Allison receives $ 350,000 per episode.

Read Also | This Day That Year Sep 8: Sushant Was Blocked By IG & Other Events That Made News

Jaime Pressly’s net worth

Jaime Pressly portrays the character of Jill Kendall on the show Mom. She has been featured in several other films and series. She is popularly known for her performance in Joe Dirt, A Haunted House 2 and Not Another Teen Movie. The actor is particularly known very well for her portrayal in My Name Is Earl.

According to Celebritynetworth, her net worth is $20 million, which is over Rs 147 crores.

William Fichtner’s net worth

William Fichtner portrays the character of Adam, who is the boyfriend of Bonnie on the show. He has been seen in movies and shows like Drive Angry, Prison Break and Black Hawk Down. According to Celebritynetworth, his net worth is $8 million, which is over Rs 58 crores.

Read Also | This Day That Year Sep 10: Disha's Chandrayaan 2 Tweet & Other Events That Made Headlines

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | This Day That Year September 9: Kevin Hart's Accident & Other Events That Made The News

Image credits: Anna Faris Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.