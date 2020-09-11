Anna Farris-led 'Mom' Cast's Net Worth Is So Huge They Don't Need 'money Counselling'

Mom is a very popular comedy-drama sitcom and has aired 7 seasons since 2013. The show stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly and William Fichtner among others. Here is information about the net worth of the cast of the show.
Anna Faris has portrayed the lead character of Christy in this show for years. The actor has been featured in movies like Scary Movie, The House Bunny, OverBoard, The Dictator and What’s Your Number? She gained a lot of fame after the success of her horror comedy film Scary Movie which was a box office hit worldwide.
Allison Janney portrays the character of Bonnie, who is Christy’s mother in the show. Allison is another popular actor and has been featured in several shows and movies like I, Tonya, The West Wing, The Help and Finding Nemo. She has a huge fan following on social media platforms.
Jaime Pressly portrays the character of Jill Kendall on the show Mom. She has been featured in several other films and series. She is popularly known for her performance in Joe Dirt, A Haunted House 2 and Not Another Teen Movie. The actor is particularly known very well for her portrayal in My Name Is Earl.
William Fichtner portrays the character of Adam, who is the boyfriend of Bonnie on the show. He has been seen in movies and shows like Drive Angry, Prison Break and Black Hawk Down. According to Celebritynetworth, his net worth is $8 million, which is over Rs 58 crores.
