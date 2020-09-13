Lili Reinhart's Net Worth: On Her Birthday, Check Out How Well-off 'Riverdale' Star Is

Lili Reinhart is a social sensation as her appearance on the popular show titled Riverdale won a million hearts. The actor has been a part of a slew of movies in her illustrative career and has also won several laurels. Here's a look at Lili Reinhart's net worth.

Lili Reinhart's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Lili Reinhart's net worth is Rs 44 crore ($6 Million). Lili Reinhart's income is apprehensive of her appearances in films and television shows. The actor has been on the face of several magazines too.

Her official Instagram handle gives a peek into her events and other ventures. She is widely known for playing the role of Betty Cooper in Riverdale. Lili Reinhart was born in Cleveland, Ohio, 1996. She kick-started her acting career with her debut in 2010 when she appeared in the short film For Today and in an episode of the series Scientastic.

Lili Reinhart's movies

As far as her career in movies is concerned, Lili has been a part of films like Not Waving But Drowning, The Kings of Summer, Forever's End, and others. She graced the silver screen with her appearance in the short film titled The Most Girl Part of You. Lili Reinhart's movies like Galveston, The Good Neighbor, Miss Stevens were very well-received by the audience. She was last seen in the 2020 romantic film titled Chemical Hearts, helmed by Richard Tanne, alongside Austin Abrams.

Before winning hearts with her role in Riverdale, Lili was also a part of the sitcom titled Surviving Jack. Earlier this year in May, Lili took to her Instagram and announced that she lent her voice for an episode of The Simpsons. "It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able to partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made. If you’re interested in hearing me voice a eight-year-old, watch The Simpsons May 10th at 8 pm on FOX," she wrote.

Lili Reinhart's birthday

As Lili Reinhart celebrates her 24th birthday on September 13, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter and shared Lili's stills from Riverdale and her several films and penned sweet wishes for the actor. Lili's friends also extended warm wishes to her.

