Cardi B's Quirky And Out Of The Box Outfits You Cannot Miss, See Pics

Cardi B, formerly known as Belcalis Amrlenis Almanzar, released her debut album in 2017, Gangsta Bitch Music. Cardi B seems to have gathered millions of fans globally with her talented singing skills. However, Cardi B is also known for her fashion choices and never backs down from experimenting with her style game. Here are some of the Bodak Yellow rapper's out of the box outfits you should check out.

Cardi B's Gimp Suit at the Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is known for her quirky and experimental fashion. Her PFW outfit was one of her best quirky outfits to date. She wore a long-sleeved covered straight gown with a cutback. The unique gown also covered her face like a mask. Cardi B paired a painter's cap with the black outfit. To make it look quirkier, the dress had keys and locks attach to it.

The leather look with multi hair colour

In this look, Cardi B stunned in a tight leather outfit with red, black, yellow and green colour prints over it. The short dress was single-sleeved and single booted. Cardi B's hair colour matched with the colour of her dress. Check out her photos.

The demon Rapunzel look

This was one of the most viral looks of Cardi B on Instagram. In this look, the Money singer had long orange hair like Rapunzel. She wore a green bralet which had a heavy design. With the whole experimental look, Cardi B paired green leather gloves and boots.

