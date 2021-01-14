Chrissy Teigen & Other Celebrities React As Donald Trump Gets Impeached Twice; See Tweets

On Wednesday, January 13, former US President Donald Trump became the first-ever president to be impeached twice. Several Hollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handles to post about him. Some even reacted in a hilarious way while making fun of him. Take a look at some of the reactions of Hollywood celebrities on Donald Trump impeachment.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Gets Husband John Legend's Song Name Tattooed On Her Spine, Take A Look

Hollywood celebrities react to Donald Trump impeachment

On Wednesday, a majority of around 232 members of the House of Representatives including 10 Republicans voted to charge him with "incitement of insurrection". The incident took place after the swarming of the Capitol building by his supporters last week. Donald Trump impeached article also mentioned that he should be impeached and removed from holding public office ever again.

Chrissy Teigen made a hilarious comment on this impeachment. She wrote that she wasn't even aware that someone could get impeached twice. She added that she thought that it was like dying. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's tweet here:

I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Rocks In A Sheer Body Suit & Curly Hair Wig As She Channels Her Inner Cher

On the other hand, Rapper Cardi B took her Twitter account to share an old video of herself talking about Trump. In the video, Cardi B is being asked who is her least favourite president in the US. She mentioned that it is the one who will soon get impeached. She made a prediction which turned out to be true. She wrote that she had already told everyone that this would happen.

I been told yaaa pic.twitter.com/FtZYlJKEbe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

American actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson also shared a tweet regarding the same. He wrote that Donald Trump would be great getting impeached. He would be better than other presidents to ever get impeached. He added, ''That’s a perfect biggley accomplishment!'' Take a look at his tweet here:

Trump will have the legacy of doing a really great job of getting impeached. Better than any other president. That’s a perfect biggley accomplishment! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) January 13, 2021

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Calls Bravo's 'RHOC' Season 15 'uncomfortable' & 'mean'; Netizens Agree

Hollywood actor Vivica A. Fox shared an article written by AOL. The article was about Donald Trump getting impeached. She wrote that this was a piece of awesome news and added 'Bye Don' to her tweet. Here's Vivica's tweet about the same.

Alyssa Milano shared the news on her Twitter account. She wrote that he will be the first-ever president to make such a history. She added that he got impeached twice. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared a hilarious picture of Trump. He wrote, "When one impeachment won't suffice, Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!" He also added a hashtag writing Darn old Donald.

House Impeaches Trump for a second time. Trump has made history as the only president who has been impeached twice. https://t.co/ivx5rvehFQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 13, 2021

When one impeachment won't suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

George Takei also made a comment on the house of Parliament members. He wrote that it wasn't about politics but it was about courage. They needed a lot of courage to take such a decision. He added, "The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you."

The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage. The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 13, 2021

Also Read | Donald Trump Banned By Twitter: Chrissy Teigen, Padma Lakshmi, Others React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.