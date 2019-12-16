Carey Mulligan Plays A Revenge-seeking Woman In 'Promising Young Woman' | Watch Trailer

Carey Mulligan seeks vengeance from predatory men in the trailer of upcoming drama thriller film Promising Young Woman. The Emerald Fennell’s directorial movie from Killing Eve’s second season showrunner will premiere in Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020. Furthermore, it is slated to release on April 17, 2020. Promising Young Woman features Bo Burnham, Adam Brody, Laverne Cox, Christopher Mintz Plasse, Clancy Brown, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Connie Britton in prominent roles, besides Carey Mulligan.

About the trailer

The trailer of the movie begins with the scene of Carey slouched on a sofa at a bar, while three men are staring at her. One of them talks about girls putting themselves in danger that way. Adam Broody then brings her at his place and starts kissing her, when she murmurs what was he doing. To this, he replies by assuring that she was safe. Carey Mulligan’s character throws the same words at him.

With the scenes of being in bars and being taken home by men getting vanished, Mulligan’s character expounds that she visits bars every week and pretend that she is quite drunk so that men come to check on her. As a man takes her home, she adds a tally in her diary. Carey’s character 'Cassie' runs into someone from her medical school which turns out to be her former peer. She reveals to them how she dropped out under unusual circumstances. In another scene, she questions another friend if she remembers what happened and why she left school. To which her friend replies that she was not the only person who did not believe that.

In flashback scenes, Cassie can be seen speaking to the Dean of her medical school, who replies that she gets this kind of accusation every time. Moreover, she speaks to her mother while sitting on the steps of the house. Cassie tells that she should have ‘gone with her’, to which mother replies by saying that she has to let that go.

As Cassie appears in highlighted cropped hair, dressed like a nurse and smashes a car’s windshield, a man yells about why do they have to ruin everything. The other man says that they were kids, while the dean says that she has to give him a benefit of doubt. When somebody says with a shaky voice that “It is every guy’s worst nightmare to get accused like that”, Cassie replies by questioning, 'Can he guess what every woman’s worst nightmare was?. Watch the trailer below:

