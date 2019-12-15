Hollywood Celebrities Who Got Married In 2019; Here's The Complete List

Even though this year didn't see a grand marriage event like the world saw last year when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married, but still many interesting marriages took place this year. 2019 saw a trend of private wedding that followed a big reception later. Here are some of the celeb weddings of this year-

Joe Jonas and Sophie turner

The Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner's had a secret private Vegas wedding until their friend and guest Diplo shared a glimpse of their wedding on his Instagram. Their wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends along with an Elvis impersonator officiating their marriage. The couple again exchanged their vows in a grand reception in Provence, France on June 29, a week after having a private wedding.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Long term beaus Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a private wedding in the presence of close family at a small courthouse in 2018. Following their legal wedding at the New York City courthouse, they tied a knot at a luxury resort named Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2019.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz (singer Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet's daughter) and Karl Glusman also followed the trend of having a small secret civil ceremony before conducting a large ceremony in Paris on June 29. Interestingly, Zoe Kravitz's wedding was the second Hollywood wedding to take place in France. The event was attended by big stars like Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine, Ashley Benson, and Denzel Washington to name a few.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Those who know Jennifer Lawrence, already know that she is a private person and that is how she celebrated her matrimonial. Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence got married to art gallerist Cooke Maroney in a private 150-person event in Rhode Island in October 2019. The private event was attended by Emma Stone, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner among others.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

The Guardians of the Galaxy star had his second wedding with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter on June 8 this year at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Katherine and Chris Pratt were dating for a few months before they got married.

