Carly Pearce's First New Single Post Her Divorce Out Now, Singer Cautions 'Next Girl'

On September 4, Carly Pearce released her new single titled Next Girl. Interestingly, going by the lyrics, Carly has a warning for the 'next girl' in her song. In Carly Pearce's new song, she sings, "Hey next girl, you don't know me. I’m just the one he says went crazy on him. That’s just what he does. But once upon a time I was, the next girl. I’ve been where you’re at, You overlook a lot when he looks like that, He’ll charm your mama with that smile, Hide the red flags for a little while."

With every chorus that Pearce delivers in the song, she begins with the 'next girl' followed by caution and emotion of concern. The lyrics of the song further reads, "I bet he said he never falls this hard. Yeah, I remember that part. He knows how to say all the right things. Knows how to make you think you're the best thing. But I know what happens next." The song shows how a friend cautions her mate about the downfall in a relationship. Next Girl is co-written by Carly Pearce alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Carly Pearce's new song 'Next Girl'

Carly Pearce's new song has been receiving heaps of praises from fans. A user on YouTube wrote, "This is definitely one of Carly’s most personal but fun songs she’s ever released... Without a doubt, this song will be on repeat for a while." Meanwhile, fans flocked to Twitter and talked about the song. Speaking to the magazine, American Songwriter, Carly Pearce said that this is her way of being the 'big sister', or the 'sassy girlfriend' to all the other girls out there in the dating jungle. The singer also said that if everyone looked out for each other, people would end up with a little less heartbreak and a lot more laughter.

Netizens laud Carly Pearce's new song

Midnight. "Next girl" is out in France. I'm screaming and crying at the same time. @carlypearce this is SO freaking good. The lyrics feel like a comforting hug from a big sister and I adore it. You're a genius & you were born to make country music. I'm so proud of you. Always ❤ pic.twitter.com/AR6ldGlaUW — Sara 🦋 (@saranoema) September 3, 2020

She really deserves a # 1 with this one make it happen y’all @carlypearce pic.twitter.com/TclHSd6s23 — this is me(gan) trying (@CryPrettyMegan) September 4, 2020

Carly Pearce's divorce

This year in June, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray called it a quits after eight months of their marriage. As per the report of Billboard, Pearce filed for the divorce. The couple got hitched in 2019, in an intimate ceremony at Tennessee's Drakewood Farm, in attendance of about 100 family members and friends.

