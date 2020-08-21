Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Two Japan Exclusive Bonus Tracks From Her 2015 Album 'Emotion'

Carly Rae Jepsen just released two bonus songs from her 2015 album Emotion. These two bonus tracks were originally only meant for the Japanese version of Emotion. Both songs, Never Get to Hold You and Love Again, were available in Japan since 2015 when the album was first released. These songs from Emotion will now be available worldwide.

Carly Rae announces release of two bonus tracks from her 2015 album Emotion

More surprises! Very excited to share that “Never Get to Hold You” and “Love Again,” the Japan bonus tracks from EMOTION, are now available worldwide 💘 Listen here: https://t.co/VQouRSXfz8 pic.twitter.com/fF4stXFuky — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) August 21, 2020

Taking to her official Twitter page, Carly Rae Jepsen revealed that she was very excited about the global release of Never Get to Hold You and Love Again. The singer mentioned that these songs were Japan-exclusive bonus tracks from her 2015 music album Emotion. Carly Rae Jepsen added that these bonus songs were now available worldwide for all her fans.

She also shared a link in her tweet where people could listen to her two bonus tracks. Carly Rae Jepsen's Emotion Expanded tracks are also available for download on iTunes. Meanwhile, Carly Rae Jepsen is also working on a new album during the quarantine.

The singer also released a new song during the lockdown period. This song, titled Me and the Boys in the Band, was released only a few days ago on August 18, 2020. Me and the Boys in the Band even has a music video that was completely filmed during the quarantine.

Carly Rae Jepsen's new song is all about her life before the quarantine. In Me and the Boys in the Band, Carly Rae Jepsen reminisces about her fast-paced life before the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer remembers how she would dance in a new city every day when the world was still safe and people were free to go where they wanted.

She also shared a fun music video where she and her bandmates danced in the safety of their own homes. The singer also talked about how she missed travelling before the lockdown began. Finally, Carly thanked her bandmates for participating in the quarantine made the video and also hoped that the lockdown would end soon so that she could get back to her old lifestyle again.

[Promo from Carly Rae Jepsen Instagram]

