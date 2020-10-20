Carrie Fisher Quiz For Ardent Fans To Remember The Late Actor On Her Birth Anniversary

October 21, 2020, marks the 64th birth anniversary of the late American, actor-writer Carrie Frances Fisher. She was the daughter of actor Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Carrie started her career during adolescence and enjoyed an illustrious career in the film industry spanning over four decades before she passed away in December 2016.

The film and television actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 60 and was posthumously made a Disney legend. However, on the occasion of Carrie Fisher's birthday, here's a quiz about the Shampoo actor which you must take up to test your knowledge about Carrie Fisher's movies to Carrie Fisher's trivia and Carrie Fisher's facts.

Also Read | Rebecca Ferguson's Birthday: Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'Nye Tider' Actor

Take this Carrie Fisher quiz on Carrie Fisher's birthday

1) Carrie Fisher kickstarted her career as an actor in the film industry at what age?

Fifteen

Sixteen

Seventeen

Eighteen

2) Which American satirical comedy-drama of 1975 marked Carrie Fisher's debut in Hollywood?

Star Wars

Shampoo

The Empire Strikes Back

The Blues Brothers

3) How old was Carrie Fisher when her parents, i.e. mother Debbie Reynolds and father Eddie Fisher got divorced?

Two

Five

Eight

Eleven

4) Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded by which of the following eminent award?

Academy Award

Golden Globe Award

Grammy Award

Primetime Emmy Award?

5) Carrie Fisher essayed the role of which character in 1977's American epic space-opera Star Wars?

Aunt Beru

Princess Leia

Luke Skywalker

Grand Moff Tarkin

Also Read | On Zac Efron's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'The Lucky One' Actor

6) Carrie Fisher has starred in how many instalments of the highly-popular space-opera film series 'Star Wars'?

Two

Three

Four

Five

7) Which American film marked Carrie Fisher's last silver screen venture that hit the box office three years post her death in 2016?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Maps to the Stars

8) In 2018, Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded by the Teen Choice Award for Choice Fantasy Actress for her exemplary performance in which film?

Postcards from the Edge

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Return of the Jedi

9) How many child/ children does Carrie Fisher have?

One

Two

Three

Four

10) On which date did Carrie Fisher leave for her heavenly abode because of a cardiac arrest?

December 25, 2016

December 26, 2016

December 27, 2016

December 28, 2016

Also Read | On Om Puri's Birth Anniversary, Take This Trivia Quiz About The 'Aakrosh' Actor

Carrie Fisher quiz answers:

Seventeen Shampoo Two Grammy Award Princess Leia Four Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars: The Last Jedi One (Billie Catherine Lourd) December 27, 2016

Also Read | On Swwapnil Joshi's Birthday, Here's Fun Trivia Quiz On Life & Career Of 'Duniyadari' Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.