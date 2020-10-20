Last Updated:

Carrie Fisher Quiz For Ardent Fans To Remember The Late Actor On Her Birth Anniversary

October 21, 2020, marks the 64th birth anniversary of Carrie Fisher. Thus, take this Carrie Fisher quiz about her movies and trivia to remember the late actor

Carrie Fisher quiz

October 21, 2020, marks the 64th birth anniversary of the late American, actor-writer Carrie Frances Fisher. She was the daughter of actor Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Carrie started her career during adolescence and enjoyed an illustrious career in the film industry spanning over four decades before she passed away in December 2016.

The film and television actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 60 and was posthumously made a Disney legend. However, on the occasion of Carrie Fisher's birthday, here's a quiz about the Shampoo actor which you must take up to test your knowledge about Carrie Fisher's movies to Carrie Fisher's trivia and Carrie Fisher's facts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take this Carrie Fisher quiz on Carrie Fisher's birthday

1) Carrie Fisher kickstarted her career as an actor in the film industry at what age?

  • Fifteen
  • Sixteen
  • Seventeen
  • Eighteen

2) Which American satirical comedy-drama of 1975 marked Carrie Fisher's debut in Hollywood?

  • Star Wars
  • Shampoo
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • The Blues Brothers

3) How old was Carrie Fisher when her parents, i.e. mother Debbie Reynolds and father Eddie Fisher got divorced?

  • Two
  • Five
  • Eight
  • Eleven

4) Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded by which of the following eminent award?

  • Academy Award 
  • Golden Globe Award
  • Grammy Award
  • Primetime Emmy Award?

5) Carrie Fisher essayed the role of which character in 1977's American epic space-opera Star Wars?

  • Aunt Beru 
  • Princess Leia
  • Luke Skywalker
  • Grand Moff Tarkin

6) Carrie Fisher has starred in how many instalments of the highly-popular space-opera film series 'Star Wars'?

  • Two
  • Three
  • Four 
  • Five

7) Which American film marked Carrie Fisher's last silver screen venture that hit the box office three years post her death in 2016?

  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
  • Maps to the Stars

8) In 2018, Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded by the Teen Choice Award for Choice Fantasy Actress for her exemplary performance in which film?

  • Postcards from the Edge
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Return of the Jedi

9) How many child/ children does Carrie Fisher have?

  • One
  • Two
  • Three 
  • Four

10) On which date did Carrie Fisher leave for her heavenly abode because of a cardiac arrest?

  • December 25, 2016
  • December 26, 2016
  • December 27, 2016
  • December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher quiz answers:

  1. Seventeen

  2. Shampoo

  3. Two

  4. Grammy Award

  5. Princess Leia

  6. Four 

  7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  9. One (Billie Catherine Lourd)

  10. December 27, 2016

