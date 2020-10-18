On Zac Efron's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'The Lucky One' Actor

Zac Efron rose to fame after his appearance in the High School Musical trilogy was well-received by fans. The actor has a slew of films under his belt. His notable work is in moves like New Year's Eve, The Lucky One, The Paperboy, Dirty Grandpa and many more. His music albums also received magnanimous love from the audience.

As Zac Efron celebrates his birthday on October 18, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Having several films in the pipeline, here's a quick quiz for fans on Zac Efron's birthday. Take up the quiz to see if you can answer some questions about the actor's personal and professional life.

On Zac Efron's birthday, here's a fun quiz

1. In Zac's super hit film The Lucky One, who plays the role of his love interest 'Beth'?

Halle Berry

Anne Hathaway

Kristen Stewart

Taylor Schilling

2. Zac Efron won many hearts after starring as ____ in Disney's hit franchise titled High School Musical?

Troy Bolton

Joy Peter

Joey Master

Travis Flee

3. Can you guess the female celebrity he had a crush on as a child? He also put a photo of her on his bedroom wall.

Angelina Jolie

Tyra Banks

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lawrence

4. Zac Efron cooked during an appearance on the show- Despierta America with which Bollywood actor?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma

5. From 2004 to 2005, Zac appeared in a recurring role on The WB's drama series titled _______. It also stars Jesse McCartney and Lori Loughlin.

Summerland

Drawn Together

Lost

My Wife and Kids

6. Name the 2017 flick that stars Zac and Zendaya together on screen.

Birds of Prey

The Greatest Showman

Lost in Translation

The Invisible Man

7. Guess this Zac Efron song from High School Musical 2 by the lyrics given. "I've got to move and be who I am. I just don't belong here. I hope you understand."

Hey Next Girl

Gotta Go My Own Way

Learn To Live Without Me

Love Story

(Source: Snip DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube)

8. Efron's 2019 movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is based on Elizabeth Kendall's memoir- _______?

The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy

Unfinished

Angela's Ashes

The Glass Castle

9. In 2018, Zac Efron visited a sovereign country in South Asia. He was welcomed with warm hospitality. (Hint: The capital of the country is Kathmandu)

Nepal

Manipur

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

(Source: Zac Efron's Instagram)

10. Guess a major injury that took place on the sets of Neighbors, when Zac was filming for a fight scene with Seth Rogen

Zac Efron broke his knee

Zac Efron broke his leg

Zac Efron broke his hand

Zac Efron broke his wrist

(Source: Universal Pictures YouTube)

Answer bank for Zac Efron's quiz

Taylor Schilling Troy Bolton Tyra Banks- An Insider report mentioned that Zac Efron told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that he stole his mom's Victoria's Secret magazine, cut a page out, and had it on the wall. Priyanka Chopra Jonas- When he promoted his film Baywatch Summerland The Greatest Showman, helmed by Michael Gracey Gotta Go My Own Way- Co-starring Vanessa Hudgens The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy Nepal Zac Efron broke his hand- An Insider report stated that Efron broke his hand while filming a fight scene with Seth Rogen in Neighbors.

