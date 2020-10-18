On Zac Efron's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'The Lucky One' Actor

Zac Efron rose to fame after his appearance in the High School Musical trilogy was well-received by fans. The actor has a slew of films under his belt. His notable work is in moves like New Year's Eve, The Lucky One, The Paperboy, Dirty Grandpa and many more. His music albums also received magnanimous love from the audience.
As Zac Efron celebrates his birthday on October 18, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Having several films in the pipeline, here's a quick quiz for fans on Zac Efron's birthday. Take up the quiz to see if you can answer some questions about the actor's personal and professional life.
On Zac Efron's birthday, here's a fun quiz
1. In Zac's super hit film The Lucky One, who plays the role of his love interest 'Beth'?
- Halle Berry
- Anne Hathaway
- Kristen Stewart
- Taylor Schilling
2. Zac Efron won many hearts after starring as ____ in Disney's hit franchise titled High School Musical?
- Troy Bolton
- Joy Peter
- Joey Master
- Travis Flee
3. Can you guess the female celebrity he had a crush on as a child? He also put a photo of her on his bedroom wall.
- Angelina Jolie
- Tyra Banks
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jennifer Lawrence
4. Zac Efron cooked during an appearance on the show- Despierta America with which Bollywood actor?
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Alia Bhatt
- Deepika Padukone
- Anushka Sharma
5. From 2004 to 2005, Zac appeared in a recurring role on The WB's drama series titled _______. It also stars Jesse McCartney and Lori Loughlin.
- Summerland
- Drawn Together
- Lost
- My Wife and Kids
6. Name the 2017 flick that stars Zac and Zendaya together on screen.
- Birds of Prey
- The Greatest Showman
- Lost in Translation
- The Invisible Man
7. Guess this Zac Efron song from High School Musical 2 by the lyrics given. "I've got to move and be who I am. I just don't belong here. I hope you understand."
- Hey Next Girl
- Gotta Go My Own Way
- Learn To Live Without Me
- Love Story
(Source: Snip DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube)
8. Efron's 2019 movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is based on Elizabeth Kendall's memoir- _______?
- The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy
- Unfinished
- Angela's Ashes
- The Glass Castle
9. In 2018, Zac Efron visited a sovereign country in South Asia. He was welcomed with warm hospitality. (Hint: The capital of the country is Kathmandu)
- Nepal
- Manipur
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
(Source: Zac Efron's Instagram)
10. Guess a major injury that took place on the sets of Neighbors, when Zac was filming for a fight scene with Seth Rogen
- Zac Efron broke his knee
- Zac Efron broke his leg
- Zac Efron broke his hand
- Zac Efron broke his wrist
(Source: Universal Pictures YouTube)
Answer bank for Zac Efron's quiz
- Taylor Schilling
- Troy Bolton
- Tyra Banks- An Insider report mentioned that Zac Efron told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that he stole his mom's Victoria's Secret magazine, cut a page out, and had it on the wall.
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas- When he promoted his film Baywatch
- Summerland
- The Greatest Showman, helmed by Michael Gracey
- Gotta Go My Own Way- Co-starring Vanessa Hudgens
- The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy
- Nepal
- Zac Efron broke his hand- An Insider report stated that Efron broke his hand while filming a fight scene with Seth Rogen in Neighbors.
