Rebecca Ferguson's Birthday: Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'Nye Tider' Actor

Swedish actor Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström, popularly known as Rebecca Ferguson rang into her 37th birthday today, i.e. on October 19, 2020. Rebecca kickstarted her career in the showbiz at a very young age as a model. She rose to fame with her infamous character of Anna Gripenhielm in the soap opera Nya Tider.
The film and television actor enjoys an illustrious career spanning two decades and has bagged several awards and nominations at eminent award shows for her performances in The White Queen, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Doctor Sleep to name a few. However, on the occasion of Rebecca Ferguson's birthday, take up this trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the Swedish actor:
Rebecca Ferguson's quiz for all true blue fans of 'Nya Tider' actor
1) At what age did Rebecca Ferguson set foot in the entertainment industry as a model?
2) Rebecca Ferguson kickstarted her journey as an actor with which popular Swedish soap opera?
- Pistvakt – En vintersaga
- Nya Tider
- Kenny Starfighter
- Robin
3) Which Swedish slasher film of 2004 marked the debut of Rebecca Ferguson in the film industry?
- Drowning Ghost
- Hour of the Wolf
- Let the Right One in
- Sea Fever
4) Rebecca Ferguson bagged her first-ever Golden Globe Award nomination for her exemplary performance in which TV series/ film?
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- The White Queen
- Doctor Sleep
- A One-way Trip to Antibes
5) How many instalments of the infamous 'Mission: Impossible' film series has Rebecca Ferguson starred in till date?
6) In which year did Rebecca Ferguson give birth to her first child, i.e. son Issac Hellberg?
7) After breaking up with longtime beau Ludwig Hallberg in 2015, Rebecca Ferguson went on to marry partner Rory in which year?
8) Rebecca Ferguson will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Timothée Chalamet and an ensemble cast in which upcoming epic science fiction?
- The King's Man
- Dune
- Reminiscence
- Chaos Walking
9) How many upcoming American films is Rebecca Ferguson set to star in, in 2021?
10) Rebecca Ferguson was last seen in which film?
- Doctor Sleep
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- Men in Black: International
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Answers:
-
13
-
Nya Tider
-
Drowning Ghost
-
The White Queen
-
Two (However, she will soon star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7)
-
2007
-
2018
-
Dune
-
Three (Dune, Mission: Impossible 7, Reminiscence)
-
Men in Black: International
