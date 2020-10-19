Rebecca Ferguson's Birthday: Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'Nye Tider' Actor

Swedish actor Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström, popularly known as Rebecca Ferguson rang into her 37th birthday today, i.e. on October 19, 2020. Rebecca kickstarted her career in the showbiz at a very young age as a model. She rose to fame with her infamous character of Anna Gripenhielm in the soap opera Nya Tider.

The film and television actor enjoys an illustrious career spanning two decades and has bagged several awards and nominations at eminent award shows for her performances in The White Queen, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Doctor Sleep to name a few. However, on the occasion of Rebecca Ferguson's birthday, take up this trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the Swedish actor:

Also Read | On Zac Efron's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'The Lucky One' Actor

Rebecca Ferguson's quiz for all true blue fans of 'Nya Tider' actor

1) At what age did Rebecca Ferguson set foot in the entertainment industry as a model?

10

11

12

13

2) Rebecca Ferguson kickstarted her journey as an actor with which popular Swedish soap opera?

Pistvakt – En vintersaga

Nya Tider

Kenny Starfighter

Robin

3) Which Swedish slasher film of 2004 marked the debut of Rebecca Ferguson in the film industry?

Drowning Ghost

Hour of the Wolf

Let the Right One in

Sea Fever

4) Rebecca Ferguson bagged her first-ever Golden Globe Award nomination for her exemplary performance in which TV series/ film?

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

The White Queen

Doctor Sleep

A One-way Trip to Antibes

5) How many instalments of the infamous 'Mission: Impossible' film series has Rebecca Ferguson starred in till date?

Two

Three

Four

Five

Also Read | On Om Puri's Birth Anniversary, Take This Trivia Quiz About The 'Aakrosh' Actor

6) In which year did Rebecca Ferguson give birth to her first child, i.e. son Issac Hellberg?

2005

2006

2007

2008

7) After breaking up with longtime beau Ludwig Hallberg in 2015, Rebecca Ferguson went on to marry partner Rory in which year?

2016

2017

2018

2019

8) Rebecca Ferguson will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Timothée Chalamet and an ensemble cast in which upcoming epic science fiction?

The King's Man

Dune

Reminiscence

Chaos Walking

9) How many upcoming American films is Rebecca Ferguson set to star in, in 2021?

Two

Three

Four

Five

10) Rebecca Ferguson was last seen in which film?

Doctor Sleep

The Kid Who Would Be King

Men in Black: International

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Also Read | On Swwapnil Joshi's Birthday, Here's Fun Trivia Quiz On Life & Career Of 'Duniyadari' Star

Answers:

13 Nya Tider Drowning Ghost The White Queen Two (However, she will soon star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7) 2007 2018 Dune Three (Dune, Mission: Impossible 7, Reminiscence) Men in Black: International

Also Read | Eminem's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz And See How Well You Know The Rapper

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.