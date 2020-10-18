On Swwapnil Joshi's Birthday, Here's Fun Trivia Quiz On Life & Career Of 'Duniyadari' Star

Popular Marathi star Swwapnil Joshi has turned a year old today. He is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Sunday, October 18. Over the years, Swwapnil has ruled the Marathi industry by playing distinct roles onscreen, be it comic or historic. On the occasion of Swwapnil Joshi’s birthday, here we have formulated a quick quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know how well do you know him.
1) Swwapnil Joshi began his acting career at the tender age of 9. With which of the following mentioned shows did Swwapnil begin his acting journey?
Ramayana
Uttar Ramayana
Luv-Kush
Mahabharat
2) After appearing on-screen as a child artist, Swwapnil took a hiatus from the industry to concentrate on his studies. With which of the following mentioned show did the actor make a comeback as a youth actor?
Amanat
Shri Krishna
Campus
Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand
3) Do you Swwapnil Joshi also hosted a radio show? Can you guess the name of it?
Meet Swwapnil
Swwapnil Chat Show
Talk with Swwapnil
Share it with Swwapnil
4) Swwapnil Joshi previously even participated in theatre plays. In which of the following mentioned plays did he perform in?
Get Well Soon
Ardhangini
Adhuri Ek Kahani
Tere Gharchya Samor
5) Swwapnil Joshi played a supporting role in a film starring Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon, back in 1997. Which film was it?
