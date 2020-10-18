Last Updated:

On Swwapnil Joshi's Birthday, Here's Fun Trivia Quiz On Life & Career Of 'Duniyadari' Star

On the occasion of Swwapnil Joshi’s birthday, here we have formulated a quick quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know how well do you know him.

Mamta Raut
swwapnil joshi's birthday

Popular Marathi star Swwapnil Joshi has turned a year old today. He is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Sunday, October 18. Over the years, Swwapnil has ruled the Marathi industry by playing distinct roles onscreen, be it comic or historic. On the occasion of Swwapnil Joshi’s birthday, here we have formulated a quick quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know how well do you know him.

The Ultimate Swwapnil Joshi Quiz:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1) Swwapnil Joshi began his acting career at the tender age of 9. With which of the following mentioned shows did Swwapnil begin his acting journey?

  • Ramayana
  • Uttar Ramayana
  • Luv-Kush
  • Mahabharat

2) After appearing on-screen as a child artist, Swwapnil took a hiatus from the industry to concentrate on his studies. With which of the following mentioned show did the actor make a comeback as a youth actor?

  • Amanat
  • Shri Krishna
  • Campus
  • Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand

3) Do you Swwapnil Joshi also hosted a radio show? Can you guess the name of it?

  • Meet Swwapnil
  • Swwapnil Chat Show
  • Talk with Swwapnil
  • Share it with Swwapnil

4) Swwapnil Joshi previously even participated in theatre plays. In which of the following mentioned plays did he perform in?

  • Get Well Soon
  • Ardhangini
  • Adhuri Ek Kahani
  • Tere Gharchya Samor

5) Swwapnil Joshi played a supporting role in a film starring Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon, back in 1997. Which film was it?

  • Dil Vil Pyar Vyar
  • Ghulam-E-Mustafa
  • Manini
  • Target
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6) Which of the following mentioned film of Swwapnil Joshi was produced by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and helmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi?

  • Bhikari
  • Fugay
  • Laal Ishq
  • Pyaar Vali Love Story

7) In which of the following mentioned film did Swwapnil Joshi not star in?

  • Duniyadari
  • Mangalashtak Once More
  • Welcome Zindagi
  • Natrang

8) Back in 2011, Swwapnil Joshi played an episodic role of Siddhanth, a city boy who is married to a village girl, Gauri in which of the following show?

  • Madhu Ethe Ani Chandra Tithe
  • Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta
  • Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai
  • No.1 Yaari

ALSO READ| Swwapnil Joshi's Movies That Have Been Directed By Sanjay Jadhav; See List

9) In which of the following reality TV show did Swwapnil Joshi appear as a Judge?

  • Eka Peksha Ek
  • Fu Bai Fu
  • Comedy Circus
  • Kon Hoel Marathi Crorepati

ALSO READ| Apart From Movies, Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi Has Been A Part Of THESE Reality Shows

10) In which of the following mentioned Hindi TV show did Swwapnil essay a brief role?

  • Naa Aana Iss Des Laado
  • Balika Vadhu
  • Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo
  • Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

ALSO READ| Swwapnil Joshi’s Movies That Are Streaming On Amazon Prime; From 'Tu Hi Re' To 'Laal Ishq'

Answer Key:

  1. Uttar Ramayana
  2. Campus
  3. Share it with Swwapnil
  4. Get Well Soon
  5. Ghulam-E-Mustafa
  6. Laal Ishq
  7. Natrang
  8. Madhu Ethe Ani Chandra Tithe
  9. Fu Bai Fu
  10. Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo

ALSO READ| When Swwapnil Joshi Spoke About His Personality And Middle-class Values

 

 

First Published:
