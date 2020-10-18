On Swwapnil Joshi's Birthday, Here's Fun Trivia Quiz On Life & Career Of 'Duniyadari' Star

Popular Marathi star Swwapnil Joshi has turned a year old today. He is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Sunday, October 18. Over the years, Swwapnil has ruled the Marathi industry by playing distinct roles onscreen, be it comic or historic. On the occasion of Swwapnil Joshi’s birthday, here we have formulated a quick quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know how well do you know him.

The Ultimate Swwapnil Joshi Quiz:

1) Swwapnil Joshi began his acting career at the tender age of 9. With which of the following mentioned shows did Swwapnil begin his acting journey?

Ramayana

Uttar Ramayana

Luv-Kush

Mahabharat

2) After appearing on-screen as a child artist, Swwapnil took a hiatus from the industry to concentrate on his studies. With which of the following mentioned show did the actor make a comeback as a youth actor?

Amanat

Shri Krishna

Campus

Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand

3) Do you Swwapnil Joshi also hosted a radio show? Can you guess the name of it?

Meet Swwapnil

Swwapnil Chat Show

Talk with Swwapnil

Share it with Swwapnil

4) Swwapnil Joshi previously even participated in theatre plays. In which of the following mentioned plays did he perform in?

Get Well Soon

Ardhangini

Adhuri Ek Kahani

Tere Gharchya Samor

5) Swwapnil Joshi played a supporting role in a film starring Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon, back in 1997. Which film was it?

Dil Vil Pyar Vyar

Ghulam-E-Mustafa

Manini

Target

6) Which of the following mentioned film of Swwapnil Joshi was produced by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and helmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi?

Bhikari

Fugay

Laal Ishq

Pyaar Vali Love Story

7) In which of the following mentioned film did Swwapnil Joshi not star in?

Duniyadari

Mangalashtak Once More

Welcome Zindagi

Natrang

8) Back in 2011, Swwapnil Joshi played an episodic role of Siddhanth, a city boy who is married to a village girl, Gauri in which of the following show?

Madhu Ethe Ani Chandra Tithe

Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta

Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai

No.1 Yaari

9) In which of the following reality TV show did Swwapnil Joshi appear as a Judge?

Eka Peksha Ek

Fu Bai Fu

Comedy Circus

Kon Hoel Marathi Crorepati

10) In which of the following mentioned Hindi TV show did Swwapnil essay a brief role?

Naa Aana Iss Des Laado

Balika Vadhu

Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Answer Key:

Uttar Ramayana Campus Share it with Swwapnil Get Well Soon Ghulam-E-Mustafa Laal Ishq Natrang Madhu Ethe Ani Chandra Tithe Fu Bai Fu Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo

